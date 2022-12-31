With the calendar telling us where we are, I was going to do one of those “My resolutions for the New Year …” kind of columns. But then I thought, “You know what, my resolutions usually don’t last more than three days … sometimes two,” so I thought I would go a different route.
Two things happened this week — both deaths, unfortunately — that meant something to me. They both involve soccer, so if you’re not into sports, I understand if you flip the page, but if you stick with me, you may like the stories.
The first came Wednesday when a buddy of mine who I played soccer with at St. John Fisher (College back then, not University) texted to tell me that our coach, Don Lalka, had died on Christmas day at the age of 78.
Don was a solidly-built, no-nonsense kind of coach who probably was in better shape than most of his players at Fisher. He had played professional soccer with the Syracuse Scorpions and Rochester Lancers and in fact is a member of the Lancers’ Wall of Fame. His toughness probably came from the fact — and I did not know this until I read it in his obituary — that he was born in Ukraine and at a very young age escaped to America with his parents because his city was about to be reclaimed by the communists and his father was an active member of an underground anti-communist movement.
What made my relationship with him special also was something that I did not know initially. My Dad, a huge soccer fan, knew him from his one year of playing in Syracuse. The first time Dad came to one of our Fisher games, he said, “Your coach looks familiar to me. I think he played with the Scorpions in 1969.” So, I introduced them. Dad was right, of course, and they got to talk to each other numerous times in my four years with the Cardinals.
The second sad event came Thursday when I heard about the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento at the age of 82. You may know him by his nickname: Pelé. Or, if you are not a soccer fan, you may not know him at all, though I suspect most people have at least heard of the man who was as globally famous as boxer Muhammad Ali. A mixture of power, grace and creativity, the Brazilian is the greatest goal scorer of all time with 775 in all competitions, including 77 in 92 games playing for Brazil, and many consider him simply the greatest player of all-time, period.
Pelé finished out his career by playing the final three years with the New York Cosmos in the old North American Soccer League in an effort to help grow the popularity of the sport in the United States. Even though he was older, heavier and slower, he still was a force on the field and a popular draw as the star-studded Cosmos crossed the nation.
In 1977, the Cosmos came to play the Rochester Lancers twice, once in the regular season and once in the playoff semifinals and my Dad, again through his former connections with the Syracuse team, was able to get tickets to both games. They were played in Holleder Stadium, which no longer exists. In the first one, we had to stand behind one of the goals, which is not exactly a great spot from which to watch a soccer game, but after a scoreless tie, the game went to a tiebreaker shootout and we were right behind the goal that was used for that shootout. Pele took one of the kicks, and we were so close to him we could almost touch him. The hometown fans went home happy as the Lancers won, 2-1. For the playoff game, we had tickets in the stands for a game the high-powered Cosmos won, 2-1. The Cosmos would go on to win the so-called Soccer Bowl that year, beating Seattle.
I believe ’77 was the final season as an active player for Pelé, who is the only man to play on three World Cup-winning teams (for Brazil in ’58, ’62 and ’70). He remained an ambassador for the sport, took up other humanitarian efforts, and got into politics for a while, including being named Brazil’s minister of sports. As recently as this past June, he published an open letter to Russia’s Vladimir Putin imploring him to halt the invasion of Ukraine.
He made some mistakes over the years in the public eye and wasn’t perfect, but such was his influence. In 1999 the International Olympic Committee named him the Athlete of the Century, and Time named him one of the 100 Most Important People of the 20th Century.
To me, he was another connection to my Dad.
So, as that calendar turns to 2023, rather than looking ahead and making pledges I know I will not keep, I prefer to look back at some people who made my life richer. Thank you Don Lalka and Pelé … and of course, Dad.
Happy New Year everyone.