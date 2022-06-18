As we celebrate Father’s Day this weekend, I am mindful of two episodes that made me realize my dad was someone special.
I remember them both like they were yesterday, though they were 52 and 51 years’ worth of yesterdays ago.
The first one was in the summer of 1970. The family was living in Colorado Springs at the time, and Dad and I went for a Sunday drive around that beautiful city towered over by stately Pikes Peak. We came upon a men’s soccer game being played in a park and dad, being a huge fan of the sport and a former minor-league player in Italy, decided we’d stop and watch.
The game hadn’t been going on for more than five minutes when pop pointed to one of the teams and said, “That team is gonna score a dozen goals in this game.”
Ten-year-old me thought to myself, “Yeah, right Dad. Whatever. Don’t you think you’re exaggerating a little there? A dozen goals in soccer is like scoring 100 points in American football.”
We were standing on a little hill overlooking the field, as the somewhat cloudy video in my mind recalls five decades later, and we watched as Dad’s chosen squad did indeed score goal … after goal … after goal. And the final score of that lopsided game was not 10-0 or 11-0. It wasn’t 13-0. It was exactly 12-0! A dozen goals! Dad nailed it.
A year later, we were back in Upstate New York. I couldn’t have recalled the date if my life depended on it, but a little sleuthing in a very modern way — on the digital newspaper archive site Fultonhistory.com — confirmed it was April 23, 1971.
Dad and I were among 6,224 fans at MacArthur Stadium as the Syracuse Chiefs played the Tidewater Tides in their International League baseball season home opener. I remember nothing else about the game other than the bottom of the 10th inning when Rusty Torres, who would turn into the Chiefs’ star that season, strode to home plate for his turn at bat.
The score was 9-9 (or so the archived Syracuse Post-Standard article tells me), and Syracuse had two men on base and two outs. I was a nervous young fan, probably biting my fingernails and desperately hoping the hometown Chiefs could squeeze out a win. Dad had been in the U.S. for only 13 years and really didn’t understand this crazy sport of baseball, which was nothing like soccer, but taking your kid to a baseball game was something that dads did in America. Anyways, he turned to me and said, in his thick Italian accent, “No you worry, son, this guy he’ll score a home run.”
“Yeah, right dad. Whatever,” I thought to myself. “Besides, it’s HIT a home run, not SCORE a home run. Geez.”
Well, you probably can guess the outcome of Rusty’s at-bat. He did, indeed, whack a game-winning, three-run, walk-off home run decades before they were even called “walk-off” home runs. As Dad and I walked out of the ballpark, hand-in-hand, after the Chiefs’ ultra-dramatic 12-9 victory, I wondered how he possibly could have known except that he must be magic.
But then over the years, I also wondered how:
• He learned to speak English so quickly after coming to America knowing just a handful of words.
• He figured out how to build houses, a number of them, all the way from the foundation to the roof, on weekends and after work … basically as a hobby, something to do with his buddies.
• He possibly could make such amazing homemade Italian food — like gnocchi, and meatballs, and sausage, bread, pizza dough, greens and beans, and his signature pork and peppers — by trial and error, just by recalling how his mother used to make all those things in her kitchen.
• He could remember and retell so many stories about growing up in Italy before and during World War II, when he used to barter with American soldiers, calling them all Joe — short for G.I. Joe — so that every conversation began, “Hello, Joe ...”
• He knew how to make wine only from having observed his father and his grandfather back in the Old Country.
• He could make so many friends in this country (many of whom referred to him as their best friend) while also retaining all his friendships in Italy (52 trips back home helped along those lines).
• He could be such a terrific father, husband, uncle, friend and later grandpa seemingly without even trying when all of those roles, I know now, take incredible skill to master.
Now, I’m not telling you all this to say that my dad is better than your dad, not at all, especially not on the day we celebrate all fathers. I’m telling you in the hopes that it sparks more appreciation or a special memory of your own pop, in some way or another, big or small.
I write this Pub Chat in the past tense, but dad is still very much with us. At 91 years old, his world is incredibly condensed these days, a bushel basket full of health issues means he needs care 24/7, but that mind remains razor sharp. He is still telling stories about WWII and can watch a soccer game for five minutes and know which players have been put in the wrong positions.
So, to all dads out there (and moms too, because my biology teachers used to tell me without them there wouldn’t be dads), Happy Father’s Day!