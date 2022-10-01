The recent focus on London after Queen Elizabeth II’s death reminded me of my only visit to the City on the River Thames, the Home of Big Ben.
Before I get into it, though, did you know Her Royal Majesty’s real name was Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, or that her full title, according to Harper’s Bazaar, was “Elizabeth II, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of her other realms and territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith”?
What I wouldn’t give to be called Defender of the Faith. Wouldn’t that be great on a business card?
Anyways, it was 1998, and I was in Paris with a buddy, my ex-brother-in-law, and my dad for soccer’s World Cup. On July 6, an off day for the games, we booked a guided tour of London, so at 5 a.m. we were up and heading to catch the Chunnel, the 31-mile tunnel under the English Channel that connects France to England.
After about a 35- to 40-minute underwater ride and enough Jacques Cousteau jokes to last a lifetime, we met our private tour guide, one wily Ted Phillips, at the Waterloo Station for our whirlwind, one-day adventure. Now, I don’t know how you can realistically expect to hit all the hot spots in a 1,900-year-old city of 9 million people in just 12 hours or so, but with Ted at the helm, we sure got to a lot of them: Trafalgar Square, Big Ben, Parliament, Regent Street, the Tower of London including the Crown Jewels, Westminster Abbey, St. Paul’s Cathedral and Piccadilly Circus. We took the requisite photos in red telephone booths (kids, ask your parents what a phone booth is), went to two different pubs (Ted’s favorites) and though it wasn’t on the schedule but with a vehicle full of soccer fans, Ted took a cruise past legendary Wembley Stadium for us.
OK, by now, I’m sure you’re wondering what all this has to do with the royals.
It has to do with the very first stop on our trip — which was one of the reasons why we needed to get out of bed at 5 a.m. to arrive in London early in the morning. That initial stop was a pretty little courtyard that was unfamiliar to all of us. No one else was around, and Ted — our very own Defender of the Faith — dropped us off across the street from that courtyard and told us to stand on the curb with explicit directions to not move from that spot.
When we asked him what it was all about, he said, “Don’t worry about that, but do not move from this spot, and don’t let anyone get in front of you. When you hear me say, ‘My guys, come and follow me,’ come and follow me. I’ll be waving. OK, see you later, I’m going to get coffee.”
And with that, the fast-talking Englishman was gone, and we were left to wait … for what we did not know.
And we waited … and waited … and waited.
But as we joked, nervously, that perhaps Ted was setting us up either for a mugging or to ditch us after he’d already collected our money, we noticed that a few more people were showing up and getting behind us. There still was nothing much to see in that courtyard, but little by little, more people showed up. And even more. And before very long we were among hundreds of people. None were Ted, but there was quite a buzz in the excited crowd that we were fronting with — as the saying goes — the best seats in the house.
As I have learned since, at precisely 10:25 a.m. daily or every other day, a detachment of The Queen’s Guard — the Old Guard, as it were — marches out into that courtyard in their globally familiar uniforms: the tall bearskin caps, bright red tunics, black trousers and shiny black boots. They were there for the daily inspection by the Captain of The Queen’s Guard after which they would be joined by the Corps of Drums to begin — this time precisely at 10:43 a.m. — the march down The Mall, the tree-lined street that leads to Buckingham Palace, which we had not been able to see from where we were standing.
What we were witnessing was the very beginning of the iconic Changing of the Guard, the formal ceremony in which the group of soldiers currently protecting Buckingham Palace is replaced by a new group of soldiers. Because we were placed strategically right at the front of the onlookers, the Old Guard marched directly toward us before turning to their right to get to The Mall. While most tourists — that is, people without guides like Ted — join throngs of others at Buckingham Palace to watch this quintessentially British event, Ted had lined us up to see it from the start, and as we were about to find out, at the finish too.
As the Guard and Corps were marching out of Friary Court, which is part of St. James’ Palace, Ted was hollering and whistling at us from about 100 feet to our left, waving for us to come hither: “My guys … my guys … follow me!!” We had to excuse our way through the crowd, but we managed to get to Ted who then hustled us through more crowds lining The Mall to a spot that was carved out just for us near Buckingham Palace from where we could watch the Old Guard as it awaited the New Guard that was marching in from Wellington Barracks and would arrive at precisely 11 a.m.
The traditional presenting of arms was held along with other symbolic gestures, and if Queen Elizabeth had been in London that day — she wasn’t — there would have been more pomp and circumstance. We hung around for a while, taking tons of photos of Buckingham Palace, the grounds and the gardens, but the bottom line is that Ted, our very own Defender of the Faith, had crafted an experience for us that will last a lifetime.
While also managing to get himself a coffee.