My wife jokingly refers to me as a “blurbologist.”
At least I think it’s a joke.
It’s because I basically work with words (though in this new publisher’s role, I’m finding out numbers are involved, too … an awful lot of numbers). It’s meant in the context that I may know just the right phrasing (or blurb) for something she wants to say or write, as in, “Hey, you’re the blurbologist. I’m writing this note to my boss, how should I say I need a raise?”
Or something like that.
I always thought it was a word she just made up (in fact, she probably thought that too), and it sure was a much better pet name than Snookums or Sugar Lips. But lo and behold, it really is a word — or at least it is as far as the Urban Dictionary is concerned. To wit: “Blurbologist: One who specializes in the creation or writing of small creative blurbs for any online or print media.”
I discovered that while looking up something else, and heck isn’t that how most neat discoveries are made?
What I was looking up, not surprisingly, did involve words. I had heard that in October dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster added something like 450 new words and terms to the dictionary, and I wanted to find out what they were.
Our language, believe it or not, is still evolving. Because language is a reflection of an ever-changing culture, new terms, new words and even new uses for old words often develop. Editors at Merriam-Webster monitor all of that, and if these words and phrases become widely used, they add them to the dictionary so that their use can be formally explained.
So, from time to time, a batch of news words and phrases — or blurbs — are added.
The latest bunch include some created by the coronavirus pandemic — “super-spreader” is one, “breakthrough” infection another, even “COVID-19” is new. How about “vaccine passport?” That’s a newly accepted dictionary entry. I have mine, do you?
Dozens of new terms come via online communication and culture. “TBH” is new, an abbreviation for “to be honest.” Also new is “amirite,” which is slang for “am I right,” apparently. “Deplatform” means to remove or ban someone from a mass communication medium. I love that “because” has a new, humorous use, meaning “by reason of” to convey vagueness about exact reasons, such as “The vaccine works because science,” or to dismiss explanation altogether, “You shouldn’t eat that cookie because reasons.”
Advancements in technology and science are prime candidates for new terms. “Bit rot” is digital information that tends to degrade or become unusable over time. “Copypasta” is not related to linguine but generally refers to a block of text that has been copied and spread widely online. “Zero-day” is something in a computer system that is exploited by users (usually cybercriminals) before it is even discovered by the creators of the system. And “ooblecks” are shapeshifting puddles that behave like liquid when at rest, like a solid when pressure is applied and get their name from the story “Bartholomew and the Oobleck” by Dr. Seuss.
Seriously.
Other new terms and words come from various other realms: “Whataboutism” (responding to an accusation by claiming that another offense committed by someone else is worse) from politics; “ghost kitchen” (a cooking facility used to prepare items eaten off premises) from the food world; “fourth trimester” (the three months immediately following birth in which the mother recovers from childbirth) from medicine; and “faux-hawk” (a hairstyle resembling a Mohawk) and “dad bod” (a not-so-fit physique regarded as typical of an average father) from pop culture.
And hey, don’t feel bad or that you are out of touch if you don’t know what a lot of those words or terms mean — or even that they existed. Within a few years (or decades, perhaps) they will be as common as “the,” “at” and “and.”
Or maybe they won’t.
To show you what I mean, I went to the Merriam-Webster website where you can look up words that were coined and added to the dictionary in the year you were born.
For me, that year is 1960, and besides the fact that my beloved Pittsburgh Pirates won baseball’s World Series that year, these now-common words and terms also were added to the dictionary that year: rock star … raised ranch … cyborg … hate crime … soul food.
However, so were these that still make me go “Huh?” — visuospatial … operon … milligauss … trichlorfon … sulfamethoxazole … perilune.
See what I mean?
So, to get back to that blurbologist thing, if my wife were to ask me to phrase a raise request to her boss based on some of the new 2021 lexicon, I think it would have to go something like: “I hope you’re not going to force me to deplatform you, and this is not copypasta, but TBH, I’ve gone above and beyond amirite, I’m loyal, I have my vaccine passport, so please don’t give me any whataboutisms, I deserve a bump in pay because reasons.”