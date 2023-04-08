A very dear friend of mine — whose acquaintance I made through this paper — had an interesting way of celebrating her birthday.
Carol Countryman, an avid and engaged Finger Lakes Times reader from the Huron/North Rose area, would call and invite me to lunch in observance of her special day. Later, after she’d met and befriended my wife as well, she’d invite both of us out to dinner. We were not allowed to bring gifts or to pay one penny toward the meal.
When I inquired about the quirky tradition, she told me, “It’s my birthday and I want to spend it how I want to spend it, with the friends I want to be with.” She didn’t want other friends (presumably those she didn’t want to be with!) throwing her a party that she didn’t want to be at, and her footing the bill for us was a way to thank us for making the effort to spend time with her.
Carol passed away in 2015, but she also made an impression upon me with something else that she did on her birthday: She told me that she always made sure she carved out some time to honor and remember her mother and father because, as she said, “Without them, I wouldn’t be here celebrating this birthday.”
I thought of Carol this week as I celebrated my own birthday. I wished she was here so I could buy her lunch, and thinking of her also led me to reflect on my parents — neither of whom, for the very first time in my life, were around to celebrate with me. Mom passed in 2008 and Dad joined her last July.
This also is a time of year — Easter season — that particularly reminds me of Mom. She was as devout as they come and reveled in all the religious holidays and observances, but Easter was extra meaningful to her because she basically was named for it. Her given first name, Pasqualina, means “little girl of Easter” in Italian. She was not named that because she was born at Easter time but rather because — as is traditional in so many Italian-American families — it was her grandmother’s name.
Dad was not named after Easter (a bit of language trivia: that would be Pasquale in Italian, for “little boy of Easter”) but he enjoyed every holiday with his own exuberant dose of gusto. It could be a biggie like Christmas or Easter, or a relatively minor observance like Halloween or Arbor Day, for goodness’ sake, but if there was a reason — any reason — to celebrate, to gather family and friends around the table with overflowing platters of macaroni, lots of wine and singing, Dad would be all for it. Heck, it could even just be Tuesday for that matter.
Now, I know that Easter is a Christian holiday and that not everyone out there celebrates it. I’m not suggesting that you do or even that you should, but I am suggesting that early spring — as nature itself springs back to life — is as good a time as any to reflect on all the good things and all the blessings that you have in your life.
Can’t think of any? Well, one thing we can be grateful for is that, coming off a relatively mild yet still long, dark winter, our weather is not nearly as punishing as in so many other areas of the country. Certainly those heavy rains that came through the other night caused some damage (and a huge thank you to all the fire department and public works crews that were cleaning up and pumping out on Thursday), but nothing like the wanton destruction in what seem to be so many tornado alleys developing in the South and Midwest these days.
We all know that the world is filled with a lot of negativity these days, but I’m suggesting that you take a look around, wherever you live in the wonderful Finger Lakes, and focus on positives tomorrow, whether it is Easter Sunday for you or just plain old April 9, 2023.
Carol Countryman would applaud you.