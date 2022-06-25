Earlier this year, I was solicited to take part in a Pew Research Center “2022 Survey of Journalists.” It didn’t take long — about 15 minutes — and I was happy to do so. But little did I realize it was as “monumental” as it apparently was.
I put that word in quotes only because it’s one used by Amy Mitchell, Pew’s director of Journalism Research, in a recent note thanking me for my participation. She wrote: “Because of the participation of you and your fellow journalists, this monumental study shares the experiences and perspectives of journalists working in the news industry today and the challenges they face.”
A total of 11,889 U.S.-based journalists took part in the survey, and I must say, it feels good to be part of something so monumental, especially when I didn’t know it at the time.
The results of that survey — some surprising, many that are not — are what this “Pub Chat” is about.
One thing I can tell you is that I appear to be more bullish on the news-gathering and reporting industry than most of my colleagues. One of the questions was to describe the industry in a single word, and the results show that nearly three-quarters of respondents (72%) used a word with negative connotations — such as struggling, chaos, difficult, stressful. I was among the 17% who used what Pew considers a “neutral” word, though I meant it as a positive: Adapting.
Like any other industry, if you don’t adapt to a changing world, you don’t survive. And, I like to think that those news organizations that are if not thriving, at least hanging in there, are adapting to a changing environment.
I’ll give you an example. In Wednesday’s Finger Lakes Times, our sports department ran a large package on the 2021-22 boys swimming all-stars. High school boys swimming is a winter sport around here; the regular season ended in late January. But, as Sports Editor Pete Lambos explained in an accompanying column, we had not received notification of those all-stars until only recently — for whatever reasons.
Twenty or so years ago, those all-star lists would not have run five months after the fact, the reasoning being, if league officials can’t get them to us in a timely fashion, we’re not going to run them. Here’s what today’s thinking is based on: Why not? The athletes still merit recognition; their family members and friends still deserve to know who the standouts were and celebrate them. The headline that Pete chose to top that package said it all: “Better late than never.”
Indeed.
That may seem like a minor issue to many, especially non-sports or non-swimming fans, but to those involved, it’s major, and it’s what I mean by adapting to changing times. Sure, it’s a little late, but we’ll still run it in the paper for you swim folks.
And, congrats to all the all-stars.
I also don’t have as pessimistic a sense of how the public views journalism in general as my colleagues, a whopping 90% of whom chose a negative word to describe the industry, while I was only among 3% who used a positive word (“important”) because I believe most readers of the Finger Lakes Times feel that much of what we do — reporting on local issues, new businesses opening, introducing political candidates, covering high school sports, publicizing sales and events, even running games and contests — is crucial to the tapestry of life in the Finger Lakes.
There were a number of results that I wholeheartedly agreed with, however:
• A large majority (82%) say journalists should separate their views from what they report on, though only 55% think they are largely able to do so.
• Fifty-eight percent of journalists think the American public has a great deal of, fair or at least some trust in the information they get from news organizations, which is close to what the public says — 56% of U.S. adults saying they have a great deal of, fair or some trust.
• Another large number of journalists (88%) say they are extremely to fairly confident that they know which sources to use when covering a news story.
• Most U.S. journalists say social media has a very or somewhat negative impact on the state of journalism (67%), though 94% use at least one of 11 social media sites in their work, mostly Twitter and Facebook.
• Almost six in 10 journalists say they are either extremely or very concerned about potential restrictions on press freedoms in the U.S., while almost the same number are concerned about made-up or misinformation, saying they come across false information while working on a story either extremely often (8%) or fairly often (24%).
And, I found this the absolute most interesting: The report on the results was headlined “Journalists sense turmoil in their industry amid continued passion for their work” with an astounding (to me) 77% saying they would go into the news industry again and perhaps not such an astounding 75% saying they are either extremely or very proud of their work.
I know that I am extremely proud of everyone on staff at the Finger Lakes Times and the important work that they do. It reminds me of a quote I once read from Joshua Benton, director of the Nieman Journalism Lab: “What do strong local newspapers do? Well, past research has shown they increase voter turnout, reduce government corruption, make cities financially healthier, make citizens more knowledgeable about politics and more likely to engage with local government, force local TV to raise its game, encourage split-ticket (and thus less uniformly partisan) voting, make elected officials more responsive and efficient, and bake the most delicious apple pies. Okay, not that last one.”