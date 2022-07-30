Michael Cutillo Sr.

This week’s is not a full-fledged “Pub Chat,” it’s just a quick note to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support extended to me and my family on the passing of our father on July 18. Whether you sent an email, a card, a text or a note or if you came to the calling hours or sent flowers or food or prayed for Dad at Mass, I am appreciative beyond words. It’s obvious how many lives he touched.

Mike Cutillo is the publisher and executive editor of the Times. Contact him at (315) 789-3333, ext. 264, or mcutillo@fltimes.com.

