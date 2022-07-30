This week’s is not a full-fledged “Pub Chat,” it’s just a quick note to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support extended to me and my family on the passing of our father on July 18. Whether you sent an email, a card, a text or a note or if you came to the calling hours or sent flowers or food or prayed for Dad at Mass, I am appreciative beyond words. It’s obvious how many lives he touched.
+1
Tags
Trending Food Videos
Recommended for you
More Opinion
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
What's Trending
-
Poll: Raffensperger leads Ga. elections race after resisting Trump
-
Mark Gearan returning to Hobart & William Smith Colleges; President Joyce Jacobsen to join faculty
-
Search team finds body in Fayette; apparent suicide
-
Search team finds body in Fayette
-
Michigan hard cider producer Blake Farms expanding in Wayne County
-
Train derailment in Yates County leads to big fuel spill
-
Ciccino’s moving to former Rite Aid location
-
Jessica Townley: 'People can count on me'
-
SIMPLE STUFF: New Thruway rest areas a big waste of money
-
Fayette woman marks 100th birthday
The general election is a little more than three months away. If the vote for governor happened now, who would get your vote?
You voted: