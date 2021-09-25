Regular readers know Dee Calvasina is a Saturday columnist for us, writing eloquently every month about Deer Haven Park and Seneca County’s globally famous white deer herd in her “Beyond the Fence” pieces.
Along with one recent column submission, however, she also added a request: Could I possibly help her translate a note that had been in her family for many years — decades actually? It was hand-written in Italian, and knowing that my dad was born in Italy, she wondered if I (and he) might be able to figure it out.
I loved it because it reminded me of my own family’s story and love letters between my mom and dad over 60 years ago. They met in 1955 in Italy — mom was on vacation; dad lived there — and their “courtship” basically was conducted via the postal systems by letters back and forth across the Atlantic Ocean. Mom didn’t know much Italian, so she would write in English, and Dad’s buddy would translate them; he wrote in Italian, and mom had a college professor translate them.
No social media back then. No dating websites. Just good, old-fashioned, hand-written letters. (And kids, if you don’t know what that means, ask your parents … or better yet, your grandparents). Anyway, in one of those letters, dad proposed. In another, mom accepted.
So I was more than happy to try to translate Dee’s note.
The cursive writing was somewhat difficult to make out, for sure, but one thing I thought after an initial reading was that it wasn’t so much a letter as either a song or a poem because there were rhyming words at the end of each line.
I told Dee that, and she responded “Yes!!!” They had always thought that was the case. She also filled me in on more of the story. The verse was a portion of a letter that an Italian POW had written to her aunt. The man had been detained at the Seneca Ordnance Depot in 1941-42 during World War II while her aunt was a WOW — or Women Ordnance Worker — there. He wrote the letter to her after he returned to Italy, and along with the sweet verse there was a marriage proposal. Even though her parents were from Italy, Dee’s aunt did not want to leave her family in America, so she declined, though she kept the verse portion of the letter, along with a few photos.
That info helped our cause because it proved that it definitely was a love poem. However, there was one word throwing us off. It was the very first word of the poem and was repeated a couple of times and looked like “Bruna,” but we weren’t sure. I asked Dee if her aunt happened to be named Bruna and she said no ... but she was a brunette.
Bingo! The Italian word for brunette is bruna, so it must have been his pet name for her. We were all set.
I won’t repeat the whole verse here, but a few of its sentimental lines demonstrate the depth of the love he must have felt for this woman who was now 4,000 miles away:
You are a miracle, how much sparkle in your eyes of blue …
All my heart burns for you …
There is no woman more beautiful than you …
I don’t know if my dad wrote words like that to my mom — we lost all their love letters in a house fire decades ago — but I would like to think so.
And if you’ve stayed with me through here, you are probably wondering what my point is. Well, honestly, I really don’t have one — other than I think this is a touching little story.
And sometimes I think that, even with all the hard news we deliver, the newspaper also should contain touching little stories.
• • •
A number of readers wrote in with suggestions for what the name of my new regular column should be, and I appreciate all of them.
I think for now, though, I am going to go with the name you see atop it today, “Pub Chat” — “Pub” obviously being a play on the word publisher (along with the fact that I have been known to frequent a pub or two in my day) and “chat” because I think that implies casual conversation, like what you may engage in at a pub.
I am still open for suggestions, however.