They say knowledge is power, right? So, now I know.
My Christmas “Pub Chat” recounted how much my late Dad loved to sing “Dominick the Donkey,” especially during the holidays. A fun, kitschy, novelty tune, it was originally recorded in 1960 by an Italian American named Lou Monte, who was born in Manhattan to parents from the Calabria region of Italy and grew up in Lyndhurst, N.J.
A contemporary of other crooners such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin and the like, he may not have been quite as popular as them, but he performed with many of them at times and was relatively famous in his own right, appearing on numerous TV variety shows. He probably was best known for novelty songs about animals, including: Dominick (that donkey), Pepino (a mouse), Pasqual (a pussycat), Paulucci (a parrot), Ba-cha-ca-loop (Paul Revere’s horse), and Babalucci (a snail!)
I also wrote that I thought Lou may have had connections to the Finger Lakes, although I’d never been able to confirm that.
Well — with gigantic thanks to Trisha (Dilmore) Madia and Vinny Scaglione — consider it confirmed. Now I know, and am excited to say, that he had connections to both Geneva and Seneca Falls.
Trisha was the first to contact me, writing in an email, “I would like to share with you the history and information with (Lou Monte’s) ties to Geneva.”
She noted that Lou married Norine Powell, who was originally from Watertown; it was the second marriage for both. Her first husband was Joe Leone, and they had three boys — Steve, David and Mark. Norine and the boys eventually moved to Geneva, and Steve married Trisha’s sister, Karen Dilmore.
Norine and Lou met at a nightclub in New York City. After marrying, they moved to Florida, but Trisha said they came to Geneva often to visit Norine’s sons and families.
“Lou and Norine would come to my mother’s house, Mary (Reggie) Pedulla Dilmore, on Avenue A,” she wrote. “He loved my mother’s Italian cooking and would visit for hours. We always had the pleasure of his company as he would sing for us at my Uncle Dominick (Blubber) Pedulla’s house in Seneca Falls, playing the piano and the guitar for us children while we sat on the floor singing along.”
Lou died in 1989 at age 72, but Trisha said coming back to Geneva was memorable for him for another reason too: He enjoyed reminiscing about performing at Club 86.
My second communication came a few days later in the form of a handwritten letter from Vinny Scaglione (and who handwrites letters anymore? Thank you Vinny!) He noted that his father Vincent’s grandfather and Lou’s grandfather were brothers in Calabria. That makes perfect sense because Lou Monte was born Louis Scaglione in 1917. After learning that information by tracing his family’s history, Lou set up a visit with his Seneca Falls cousins, and Vinny sent me a copy of a newspaper clipping with black-and-white photos of the first meeting. Vincent was a state trooper out of the Waterloo substation, and the headline on the story read: “State policeman meets cousin for first time.”
Lou made other trips to Seneca Falls as well, just as he did to Geneva. “It was always exciting when Lou Monte stopped by,” Vinny wrote. “I remember him bringing his guitar and singing songs for us.”
The family of six also reciprocated, as Vinny recalled, once piling “into my dad’s 1970 Country Squire station wagon” to visit Lou in New Jersey. He also recalled watching Lou perform at an Italian festival at the New York State Fairgrounds’ Center of Progress Building in Syracuse.
“He was the headliner act, his picture was on the poster promoting the event,” Vinny said. “I had one hanging in my closet till we had to clean out my parents’ house. He got us a table for all six of us. It was right up front, made us feel like VIPs.”
So, there you go. Now you also know, as radioman Paul Harvey used to say, “the rest of the story.”
And both Trisha and Vinny recalled how they too — just as my dad — used to sing “Dominick the Donkey” around Christmastime and how the song still resonates with fond memories. All that and now great new connections for me … provided by a little magical burro.