I hope you had a chance to see the commemorative photo page (Page 3B, March 21) Spencer Tulis put together about Waterloo’s spectacular run to a state girls basketball championship (and by the way, congrats to the Tigers and coach Mike Bree on that incredible postseason).
I also hope you’re having great success — and fun — in hunting down and clipping out those lucky 4-leaf clovers in our March “Luck O’ the Irish” game, with a beautiful new recliner from Lynch Furniture on the line for the fortunate winner (thanks, Bernie and Co.).
And, speaking of Waterloo, how about the coverage, in general, provided by our own sports team — Pete Lambos, Nick Felice and Spencer — in Troy and Glens Falls as the Canandaigua girls and Newark boys also chased state hoops championships, while back in Geneva, the Hobart hockey team made great strides in the NCAA Division III national tournament?
Not a sports fan? I get it. Maybe you have read our recent stories on new businesses — for instance, Knappers Canalside Pub in Penn Yan, The Trolley Station in Lyons, or Grounded, a new coffee shop in Geneva.
We also have produced a couple of terrific specialty publications the last two Saturdays: the 2023-24 Yates County Fact Book today and the Wayne County Bicentennial section last week.
Along the way we’ve had the usual dose of news stories from our four-county area, events calendars, specialty pages such as Looking Back, Education, Religion, Business, Farming and Pets, weather maps, opinion pages — with local and syndicated writers — display and classified ads all while keeping our website, app and social media current and updated.
By now you’re wondering where I’m going with this, and no, it is not a pat on the back to the Finger Lakes Times. Much. But it is an endorsement of community newspapers like the Finger Lakes Times. And it comes at a time, I am happy to say, when the state Senate and Assembly are considering the “Local Journalism Sustainability Act.”
It’s represented in the Senate by bill S625A, sponsored by Brad Hoylman-Sigal of Manhattan, and in the Assembly by bill A2958A, sponsored by Carrie Woerner of the North Country, and is being considered as part of the state budget, which is due on April 1.
The act would help not only those in my seat to keep the presses rolling, providing tax credits to support the hiring of local journalists, but also to those in yours — in the form of a personal income tax credit for subscribers of up to $250 a year.
For smaller papers, it could be an incredible windfall.
A federal version of this act was introduced into the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020 and ’21 but was never voted on, so here’s hoping that our Albany lawmakers can pull off something their colleagues in Washington, D.C., could not.
I’ve written previous “Pub Chats” about things such as the state of the newspaper industry, small papers keeping alive the mission of pursuing the truth, and news deserts created when papers go under. My guess is — and I haven’t checked the analytics to confirm — that they are among the most lightly read columns I write, even though they might be among the most important.
And here’s why: The New York News Publishers Association, of which the Finger Lakes Times is a member, has reported that the Empire State lost eight daily newspapers from 2004-19. That may not sound like a lot, but it is 13%, which is substantial. Even worse, it lost 190 of 439 weekly papers in those 15 years, a staggering 43%.
You can say what you wish about newspapers being dinosaurs, but the facts show — and this is confirmed by analytics — that when newspapers and journalists go away, local municipalities’ spending increases, transparency in government decreases as more meetings go behind closed doors, and small divisions within a community can grow into chasms as misinformation, fueled by rumor and social media, escalate. Local papers can help build community by encouraging regional economic growth, and they can connect us to people and issues we may know nothing about, sometimes right in our own backyard.
OK, many of you might want to tell me not to hurt my arm too much patting us on the back. So, let’s go back to the opening six paragraphs of this column. Even if you do not believe in newspapers or the power of the press that I have laid out, even if you don’t appreciate our news coverage or our opinion writers, look at other things that we do — publicizing with words and colorful photos the victories of our high school sports teams; printing crossword puzzles, cryptograms and other games that so many enjoy; letting you know about new places to eat or shop or buy a car or where to find a guy to come and clean your garage; printing schedules of games or events to go to along with TV guides for those who still use those; putting together special sections to highlight milestones or celebrations in our community.
In other words, it’s not only about being a governmental watchdog, which is important, of course, but it’s about so many of these other items that make up the tapestry of our community. Other outlets may provide some of those things, but there aren’t many that can deliver all of them like your community newspaper.
Are there problems in the newspaper industry? Sure. More and more people are distrustful of the national media, but I feel we can rebuild that trust at the local level; the costs of newsprint, ink and distribution have gone through the roof like so many other things; the number of paper plants and printing facilities are disappearing due to high overhead and shrinking demand. However, those newspapers that are figuring those things out — the 87% of papers in NYS that have not closed in recent years, for example — are alive and well.
Which is more than a good enough reason (or reasons), in my book, to support the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. What can you do, you may be wondering? Other than renewing your subscription or taking out an ad or buying something through our classified pages, contact your legislators (we print their contact information every day on our Opinion Page). You don’t need to mention the Finger Lakes Times, but tell them what a free and open — and above all robust — press means to you and to our country.
At times, we put statements like these above our front-page masthead: “Local journalism is only possible with your support” and “Invest in your community by supporting local journalism.” They’re not just there to fill space.
Eric Alterman, a distinguished journalism professor at Brooklyn College, author and blogger, wrote this for “The American Prospect” — “People treat the death of newspapers as a matter of concern only for journalists. This could hardly be more misguided. Responsible journalism is the foundation of our collective ability to address our problems as a society: to improve ‘the common good.’ Almost all of our collective ability, historically, has come from newspaper reporting.”
I couldn’t have said it better.