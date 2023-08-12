So, there I was mowing my lawn the other evening …
And that led me to thinking about my next-door neighbor, mainly because I wouldn’t have been able to mow my lawn without him — or more precisely, without his lawnmower. Mine bit the dust a few weeks ago (or maybe it bit too many weeds and that’s why it quit). And while I’m not exactly a mechanic, I usually can diagnosis and fix most things around the house.
Not this time. That baby is shot. So, since I haven’t had time to shop for a new one, my neighbor has graciously allowed me to use his the last few times I’ve needed it.
I thought about how fortunate we all are when we have a great neighbor. David Leon — “Neighbor Dave,” as my wife calls him — is just that. In real life, he’s a political science professor at Keuka College who recently was named the college’s Professor of the Year. Which makes him the perfect candidate from whom not only to borrow a lawnmower but to sit with and, over a glass — or two — of wine, solve the world’s problems. Or at least identify the world’s problems. We all know there are a lot of them.
So, I was thinking about that, and as I continued mowing …
I had to chuckle because I thought of my friend Paul Barrett, who used to be the publisher of this very newspaper. In fact, I’m sitting in his chair as I write this — I tell him I’m keeping it warm for him in case he ever needs it back.
Paul hails from the deep south — or let me put it this way, the DEEP SOUTH — where the heat and soil conditions are fabulous for some crops, but grass doesn’t grow quite so quickly or as plushly as here. He noted that early on after moving north of the Mason-Dixon line, especially how often we are called upon to tailor our lawns, most notably in the spring and fall.
In fact, his son confirmed that on his first visit to Geneva when, after taking a short drive one fine day, he told his father he had seen a half-dozen or more folks out mowing their lawns. When I visited with Matt later that day, he told me, “I love it here, but let me tell you, y’all are some of the most lawnmowingist, grass-cuttin’ people I’ve ever seen.”
Love the term that he coined, “lawnmowingist.”
Then as I moved from mowing the backyard to the front yard …
I thought about my dad, who many of you know passed away just over a year ago. Before I was old enough to become the primary lawn mower in our family, I remember days when Dad would come home after a long day at work and immediately get the lawnmower out and mow the front yard. Mom worked long hours those days too, so often wouldn’t be home yet — and then Dad would go into the kitchen and get dinner started for me and my three sisters. If he had time while the sauce simmered or the meat cooked, he would go and mow the backyard; if he didn’t have time then, he would eat supper with us and then go and mow the backyard. And then, after all that he would ask me if I wanted to kick a soccer ball around with him on the freshly cut grass. Again, all after a long, hard day of welding and cutting steel in the machine shop where he made a living.
I didn’t appreciate it at the time. I sure did as the years wore on.
Funny what you think of while mowing, I guess, but at about that time, my chore — and my reminiscing — was almost wrapped up. I had just one more strip of high grass to clip …
And the lawnmower … ran … out … of … gas.
Seriously.
So, I had to go all the way back to the shed in the backyard, get the gas can, bring it to the front and put gas in the mower, just so I could mow one more 10-yard strip!
I had some thoughts while this was all going on too, but I can’t print them in a family newspaper.