Earlier this year, I wrote a “Pub Chat” about random acts of kindness (oh, and by the way, where exactly has this year gone?). This being the season of making spirits bright, I wanted to revisit that topic.
I began the May column with a tale about writing to one of my college professors many years after I’d graduated, thanking him for all he’d done for me. Then I wrote about a trip to Wegmans and a young woman in front of me in the checkout line telling the cashier that she was paying for my items along with hers, which simply stunned me. I won’t rewrite the column here (you can find it on our website, www.fltimes.com, May 14, if you are so inclined) but suffice to say that her unexpected, unsolicited and sweet act toward a total stranger as I was remains one of the highlights of 2022 for me.
And what it led to made it even sweeter when a great friend of mine, Joe Fragnoli — yes, of Super Casuals fame — told me later in the summer the column had motivated him to want to do something kind for someone. So he did. After mowing his own lawn one day, he went over and mowed his neighbors’ yard.
Joe is nothing if not a kind and generous person in general — except at times when he’s playing bocce, golf or tennis and gets a little hot under the collar (just kidding, Joe!) — but he told me he barely knew these neighbors even though they had lived next door to him and his wife Deborah for quite some time.
I chuckle when I imagine the look on his neighbors’ faces as they gazed out a window in amazement at this man, whom they only really knew to say “hello” to in passing, cutting their grass, one elbowing the other saying, “What is he up to?” And the other replying, shocked, “I don’t know … mowing the lawn, it seems.” “But why?” “Beats the heck out of me … he likes mowing lawns, I guess.”
Anyway, the upshoot is that they wound up inviting Joe and Deborah to dinner at their home with the freshly cut grass. I asked Joe how the meal was, and he said, “You know, it was one of the best I’ve ever had.” He said the camaraderie was even better.
Is that a beautiful story or what? And isn’t this the season to celebrate beautiful stories like that? I think it is.
We don’t need to go through the litany of disputes, dilemmas, controversies and complications that our world is facing as the calendar prepares to flip over to 2023, but even with all that, if we look hard enough — and sometimes even deep within ourselves — we can find goodness. And kindness. And decency.
My morning routine includes cruising through the drive-thru at Tim Hortons on Hamilton Street for coffee and, as Lonnie, Laurie, Jan and others there know, usually a doughnut too. But I can’t tell you how many times I’ve gotten to the window, ready to pay, only to learn that another earlier customer has paid for my cup of joe. When that happens, I try to keep the “paying it forward” going myself.
Last week, a number of our gang here at the Paragraph Factory rang those holiday bells for the Geneva Salvation Army over at the post office. I couldn’t even join them because I had a conference call and a couple of other meetings I couldn’t miss that day, but it made me proud that my colleagues were showing such graciousness and community service in chilly, drizzly conditions.
Little acts of kindness, sometimes random, sometimes planned, can be found all around us.
And then, earlier this week, a Letter to the Editor came from a reader that you have not read yet but will be in the paper soon. The writer brought her puppy, which she is raising to be a service dog, to the Penn Yan Community Choir Christmas performance recently. The 7-month-old pup, being a 7-month-old pup, kept creeping up to the couple in front of them and sniffing their shoes. At the conclusion of the performance, the couple turned to face the woman and — sorry, no spoiler here, but let’s just say their reaction was not what she expected.
So yes, there are problems — both around the world and right here at home in the Finger Lakes — but in the spirit of this holiday season, I prefer to be like that pup and sniff out the stories that focus on joy and wonder and sometimes can even lead to a dinner invitation from folks you barely know.