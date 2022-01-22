We’ll call this one the Great Hearing Aid Caper.
My 90-year-old pop’s hearing is shot. It’s the result, I’m sure, of spending 40 of those years working in a machine shop with and alongside crazy loud, screeching equipment — and many of those years were spent without any kind of ear protection (his knees, back and neck are shot too from eight-hour days standing on hard concrete floors … but that’s another story for another day).
He’s used hearing aids for about a dozen years, and when he first moved in with us almost three years ago, he needed a new one. So, off we went to the nearest hearing aid store, had him tested, and bought a new one. And when I say one, don’t get me started because he could have used two — one for each ear — but the one alone cost over $2,000, which was all he could afford.
It worked fairly well, except that for him to hear my wife and me, we still had to talk about as loud as cheerleaders doing a cheer; while we also could have a conversation at perfectly normal sound levels between ourselves across the dinner table that he could not hear.
But, OK, life was fine.
About a year ago, we got a new kitty. Dolly loves to run and play … and run and play some more. In particular, she loves to push, bat, toss and chase inanimate objects around, especially plastic hair clips, toy mice and ice cubes.
Dad has a downstairs room all to himself in our house to which he generally keeps the door shut, especially when he’s watching television, sleeping or eating a salami sandwich for a snack. Whenever he does happen to leave the door ajar or downright open, Dolly loves to sneak in and nose around.
You may be able to guess where this is going.
One day when my wife and I got home from work, he told us he couldn’t find his “hearing aider,” which is what he calls it in his thick Italian accent, and which he kept on his dresser. His guess was that the cat had made off with it. We both rolled our eyes because we’d heard such accusations before.
He couldn’t find the remote once. The cat must have taken it. (Never mind that he had forgotten where he laid it down).
He couldn’t find a certain pill bottle another time. The cat must have taken it. (Never mind he had brought it with him into the bathroom and left it there).
He couldn’t find his last slice of salami. The cat must have eaten it. (Never mind that he had made himself a sandwich and had forgotten that he’d eaten it).
Anyways, OK, we patronized him. “Sure, Dad, the cat made off with it.” And we began searching. First, we looked high and low (mostly low on hands and knees) in his room — moved the dresser, the sofa, looked under his bed, looked under his chair and TV table. Everywhere. No sign of it.
Still incredulous that Dolly had anything to do with the missing earpiece, we searched the rest of the house thoroughly. And we came up empty.
“Dad,” we said (LOUDLY!) “You’re just going to have to get a new hearing aid.”
So off we went to the hearing aid store again. Dad sat for another test and was fitted for another hearing aid. Unfortunately, if he had purchased insurance for his first one (he didn’t), a replacement would have been free (it wasn’t). But thankfully, the folks at the store took pity on poor dad and gave him a special deal on a new one (about 600 bucks, one-third of the cost of the first one).
We’ve had the new piece for a few months now, and, OK, life is fine. Dad still can’t hear my wife and me unless we talk as loud as cheering pom pom girls. And we can still have a conversation in normal tones in front of him that he can’t hear. And Dolly still runs and plays and bats things around.
Recently, we had some work done on our gas fireplace. It needed a new fan because the one that was in there was as loud and as screechy as those machines in dad’s old shop. Dalton Zimmerman did a fabulous job repairing it (shameless plug here: If you need work done on your gas fireplace, call Dalton at Finger Lakes Fireplace in Phelps, he’s a magician). He had to pull the whole unit out to get to the fan and when he did, something fell out onto the ceramic tiles in front of the fireplace.
“Here,” he said, handing it to me. “This came out with the unit.”
It was dad’s lost hearing aid! Still relatively shiny and new.
Now, the fireplace is two rooms and a hallway over from dad’s room, so Dolly must have had a grand old romp batting that thing and chasing it until it got to a spot where her paws couldn’t reach it. Like under the fireplace unit.
We didn’t apologize to dad for not believing him. He probably wouldn’t have heard us anyways. But here’s the good news — now he has TWO “hearing aiders” (maybe one for each ear?) for the price of one and a third.
What’s that you say?