Writing is cathartic for me, and so, this column is a little more personal than usual. I think you’ll understand, and being the holiday season, I hope you’ll indulge me.
It’s about my father-in-law, John Gawlik, who left us the day after Thanksgiving, nine days shy of what would have been his 94th birthday.
My colleagues and I read the obituaries every day, just as our readers do — obits being among the most popular items in the paper, actually. And often we are struck by the fascinating stories of those who have died.
“If only we’d known that Jane Smith had done those astonishing things, we would have written about her previously,” is a common refrain.
Well, our family knew that John had led an incredibly interesting life — native of Poland, many-times commander of the Lyons American Legion, U.S. Army and Korean War veteran, 40-year employee at G.W. Lisk, where he was a close friend of late owner Drew Morris.
As we cycled through the years in real time, however, many of the details of those accomplishments got shuffled into the background as more immediate things took precedence — such as what kind of cake do you want for your birthday this year and what time works best for Easter dinner?
Tasked with eulogizing John, however, forced me to take a step back and really focus, and my first thought was: How does one encapsulate a rich life of 94 years — one that seemed to span five or six different lifetimes — in just five or six minutes from the church pulpit?
As noted, John was born on Dec. 5, 1927 in Poland and lived happily with his family there until tragedy struck on Christmas Day 1943, when he was torn away from his family by the Nazis. Though he would never see his mother and father again, he, himself, was spared because a Nazi soldier needed help on his family farm in Germany, and the soldier’s son picked John to be that helper. To put it more bluntly, he basically was kidnapped and forced into servitude, but it was that servitude that actually kept him alive.
Eventually, he escaped from the German family and met some American soldiers who took a liking to him and helped him come to the United States.
As the family was going through John’s possessions the other day, they came across a vintage, military green storage trunk that was filled — literally — with hundreds of personal letters, citations, certificates and other memorabilia from his days in the service. His wife Josie, my mother-in-law, knew of that trunk, but as is true with so many veterans of horrific wars past, John never really wanted to speak about it or its contents. So it sat unopened in a closet for all their years together.
We have taken only a cursory look through it — with more intensive study to come — but one interesting item we discovered near the top was a yellowed paper from 1950 granting John “permission” to leave Germany for the United States of America. Interestingly, it noted that if John did not act on the offer and emigrate within seven days, it would be rescinded.
Apparently, he acted on it quite quickly because he actually served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, which lasted from 1950-53. We don’t think he saw action overseas, but one of his duties was to guard the residence of Gen. Eisenhower here on home soil. He met and got to know Mamie Eisenhower during that period; also during his time in the service, he met a number of other celebrities that he proudly told us about, including Bob Hope, Doris Day, Elvis Presley and Dean Martin. I joke that he made my wife jealous when he spoke of meeting Elvis, and that he made ME jealous when he spoke of meeting Dino.
After the war, John settled into to civilian life in Lyons where the focus became raising a family, forging a career as a tool and die maker at Lisk in Clifton Springs, and serving his community, both as a member — and commander — of the Lyons American Legion Collins Cassavino Post 227 and as a devoted communicant of St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
I said in my eulogy: “You know these days we talk about the dash in people’s lives, the dash that connects the year they were born and the year they die; for John it was 1927-DASH-2021, and the question usually raised is, ‘How did the person spend their dash?’ For John, it was making so many people’s lives around him better. There was nothing that he could not fix or figure out. He was humble, he was a gentleman AND a gentle man, he was a devout servant of God, and he was, the most important thing, I think, a kind soul.”
We are hoping that trunk full of memorabilia is going to allow us to uncover many new-to-us tales and drama, but in the meantime we will savor the many wonderful memories we already have of a very special man who will live on in our hearts forever.
It was my extreme privilege to be your son-in-law. Rest in peace, John. You have earned it.