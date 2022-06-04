One of the first editors I ever worked for as a fledgling cub reporter used to say, “Reporters need to REPORT the news, not BE part of the news.”
He meant simply that we need to report about crimes, not commit them; report about protests, not lead them; report about City Council meetings, not be on Council.
I’ve adhered to those words as much as possible in a 38-year career, but as I returned over the weekend from a two-week trip to Italy with a great group of 43 other travelers, I twice felt like I was breaking my editor’s edict. Even though I was off the clock and was a traveler, not a journalist, I felt like I was part of the story — perhaps too much a part of the story.
Check that, it was actually two stories: international travel during the days of covid and America’s wild Memorial Day weekend of airline problems.
As for the pandemic — you’ve heard about it, right? — I had been keeping close tabs on Italy, which has been one of the world’s hardest-hit countries. Things had subsided to a level where we felt safe to travel there, but covid is still around, just as it is here. Speaking of here, however, in December the United States made it a requirement that all air travelers abroad age 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status, need to show documentation of a negative viral test result taken within one day of a return flight to the U.S. before boarding.
In other words, you test negative, you can come home to America the Beautiful; you’re positive, Europe keeps you.
That meant all 44 of us had to test for covid the Friday before we left on Saturday. So, in addition to setting up trips to wineries in the rolling hills of the Piedmont, to the regal principality of Monaco just days before the Grand Prix race there, and to an olive oil producer on the idyllic island of Sardinia, our very attentive tour guide, Mercedes, also had to set up covid swabs at a pharmacy in the city of Cagliari for 44 Americans.
Which made her nervous.
She told me the night before that chances were with a group of almost four-dozen people that someone would test positive. And, of course, because we all were traveling on the same motorcoach most of the time — masked up, as were the rules for public transportation — if one person was positive, chances are others would be too.
Arrangements would have to be made for those who were positive to stay behind and quarantine in covid-only hotel rooms in Italy while the rest of the group returned to America. Yes, it could have been a nightmare.
But it wasn’t. We all tested negative. We all were free to come home. And Mercedes breathed a huge sigh of relief. Talk about the new world that we live in: Members of our group were taking selfies and group shots holding up their negative test results like they were celebrating a newly discovered bottle of wine. I told Mercedes we ought to have a “Negativity Party.” She laughed and said, “Let’s not tempt fate!”
Once that weight was lifted, it was clear sailing to head home, which meant first, a flight over the Mediterranean and the Alps to Zurich, Switzerland, and then a flight over the Atlantic to JFK Airport in New York City. We were home free. Almost.
This is where we were swallowed up by another major news event — bad weather on the East Coast combined with staffing shortages and even pilot shortages affecting airlines.
We weren’t thinking about any of that as we strolled easily through customs, but then we saw on the big board that our final 9:30 p.m. connecting JetBlue flight to Syracuse had been canceled. As these things tend to unfold, it didn’t seem like a big deal at first. It was only 5 p.m. and there was plenty of time to find another flight.
We were directed to a “Rebooking Desk” and that’s where things began to get interesting. There already were dozens of other passengers at that desk when we got there, and it was obvious the customer service workers were struggling to find available flights and seats. The line barely moved, so around 7 p.m. I started asking around for a JetBlue-specific help desk. I found that, but there were dozens of animated and frustrated customers there as well. When I finally got to speak to someone, he told me there were absolutely no other flights to Syracuse that night — on JetBlue or on any other airline — and there may not be any tomorrow.
That’s when the depth of the situation hit me and I learned that thousands of flights up and down the East Coast had been canceled. Our little plane to Syracuse wasn’t the only one.
By then, it was late so we decided to spend the night in a hotel and return to JFK early the next morning to see what we could work out. Well … ever try finding a hotel late in the evening even in gigantic New York City on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend with thousands of flights grounded?
I don’t recommend it.
Dozens of phone calls — and dozens of “Sorry, no vacancies” — later, we found one in Flushing about 10 miles from the airport. And after a $100 cab ride that included a ride past fireworks at Citi Field celebrating a Mets victory, I told my wife that I was able to check off another box in my list of all-time life experiences: Dingiest hotel I’ve ever stayed in.
After a miserable night’s sleep and with the prospect of another day of standing around in various long, steamy queues with no guarantee of any resolution, we decided to try another route, literally. I logged onto greyhound.com and discovered there was a 9:30 a.m. bus leaving for Syracuse out of the Port Authority in Manhattan. And it had seats available. Bingo!
So, with apologies to Billy Joel, within a couple of hours, we were “takin’ a Greyhound on the Hudson River line” and were definitely in a New York state of mind. By mid-afternoon, we were in a Syracuse state of mind, and by late afternoon, we were back home in Geneva where, while watching the evening news we learned that nationwide more than 7,000 flights had been canceled over Memorial Day weekend. 7,000!
Our reaction: Yeah, yeah … tell us about it.