If you ever questioned whether your vote matters or not in any kind of election, the Waterloo school district has provided the perfect answer recently — in fact two perfect answers. On May 16, the district’s budget was voted down by a mere eight votes. That meant it had to be put to a revote, which was held Tuesday, and this time, the budget went down by a grand total of one vote. One.
In both cases, the total number of voters was about the same – 591 the first time and 600 the second.
District officials will have to figure out what to do at this point, and this is not a “Pub Chat” to talk about Waterloo schools, in particular, but rather to look at the importance of casting a ballot in general.
On another front, a number of folks will be voting — or at least are eligible to vote — in primaries on June 27. Unless you have taken advantage of early voting, please head to the polls on Tuesday to cast a ballot at your particular voting place. Casting a ballot in a free and open election is one of the most essential rights that we all have as U.S. citizens and should not be taken lightly.
Primaries are intended to nail down each party’s candidates for general elections, so they are party specific, and most election cycles we don’t have many around here. But this year, there are more than usual. Among the bigger races, Democratic Party registrants in the city of Geneva will be voting for mayoral candidates and two ward and one at-large City Council seats; Democrats throughout Ontario County are voting for County Clerk candidates while Republicans throughout the county are voting for coroners; in Seneca County there are GOP primaries for Romulus and Seneca Falls supervisors; Wayne County has a Republican primary for County Judge; and Yates County has only a GOP primary for Benton Council seats. There are a smattering of other primaries in our four-county area for highway supers, and town supervisor and council seats.
Again, this is not an endorsement for any candidate or party, but the bottom line is this: All those who are running for any office are worthy of our gratitude for having enough interest in our democracy, even at the grassroots level, to take on the huge responsibility of running. And the best way we can show that gratitude is to cast ballots in the races we are eligible to vote.
So please, get out and exercise your incredibly valuable right to vote.
And then finally, along those lines, the Finger Lakes Times’ sixth annual Readers’ Choice Awards campaign also has reached the voting stage. As many of you know, it’s a three-stage process: We start with the nomination phase, then readers get a chance to vote, then we tabulate all the results and unveil the best of the best in the Finger Lakes.
So, this is not a vote for the Finger Lakes Times. Nor is it a vote for mayor or town supervisor or any other governmental official. It’s a vote for the best ice cream parlor, your favorite brunch spot, the best steak house, insurance company, plumber and attorney. It’s an opportunity to really shine the light on those who do things the right way.
Voting began this week and will run through Friday, July 7. You can vote by paper ballot using our special 8-page section that will run a few times over the next couple weeks, including in today's paper, or you can go online to readerschoice.fltimes.com.
And if nothing else — just as in voting for a candidate — you will be showing those businesses out there that you appreciate their efforts.
So whether it’s a school budget vote or a highway superintendent race or the best florist, casting a ballot shows you care.