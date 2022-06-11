I love asking people this question: So, you’ve got folks coming into the area to visit, where will you take them or what will you do to show off the Finger Lakes region?
And actually, it’s the answers I enjoy more than posing the question.
Sometimes they say they’re going to take them on a tour of area wineries or craft breweries or distilleries. Or all three.
Sometimes, they have a show lined up at one of the area’s music venues or theaters, followed by dinner at one of our incredible — and incredibly varied — restaurants.
Sometimes, they’re going to pursue some of our great outdoor recreational activities such as boating or fishing or hiking or cycling or playing golf or just walking in a park, even skiing in the winter.
Sometimes they’re going to take their visitors to some of our historical landmarks, museums or galleries.
All of those possible itineraries and so much more — those things to do in the Finger Lakes — are one reason why we run our annual Readers’ Choice Awards contest, to learn what venues, businesses, and events Finger Lakes Times readers think are the best of the best and really help showcase all that the area has to offer.
The other reason we run the contest is to learn what services, agencies, companies, healthcare facilities, etc. area residents think are top-notch: where you go for certain foods, for ice cream, to buy furniture, to get the tires on your car rotated, for treatment of a broken bone or to get your teeth cleaned.
So the RCAs are a “two birds with one stone” kind of thing — what makes living here so special, on the one hand, but also what are the everyday goods and services that keep you living here, on the other.
The reason behind this “Pub Chat” is to remind you that our fifth annual RCA installment is going on now, and we are set to begin the voting stage on Tuesday. The list of nominees in each of a record 79 categories has been filled out — and thank you to all who submitted nominations — and now it’s time to cast votes for your faves. Your favorite Asian restaurant, your favorite orthodontist, your favorite romantic getaway, your favorite wedding venue … and so many more.
Interestingly, some real dynasties have developed over the first four years of our Readers Choice Awards. I don’t want to name any businesses in this column — for fear of “tainting the jury pool” as an attorney might say — but there are 39 reigning four-time champions. Thirty-nine four-peats! I think that’s amazing, but it says to me that once a local business nails something, whether it be a service or a product or a tasty meal, they really nail it. And that raises the bar and challenges other competing businesses to try to ascend to that level.
Which is good for all of us — visitors and residents alike.
As proof of that, even with all those four-time dynasties, there were seven first-time winners in last year’s contest, a pretty solid number, I think. And this year, we are assured to have at least six first-time winners because that is the number of brand-new categories we have added — including Best Bartender and Best Waitress, both of which we think will be fun.
You can cast your ballot either in print or online, and yes, you can vote more than once. We will be running the special eight-page Voting Section in the newspaper in three different editions: Tuesday, June 14; Saturday, June 18; and Thursday, June 23. Pull it out of the paper, fill it out, and get it to us. The sections also will be available at the Finger Lakes Times office, 218 Genesee St. in Geneva. To vote online, go to readerschoice.fltimes.com and you will be prompted through the contest and all 79 categories.
You do not have to be an FLT subscriber to participate in the contest, and a special $250 prize will be randomly awarded from among all the entries — paper and online — that are completely filled out, that is with votes logged for one winner in each and every category. You can submit entries with votes in fewer than the 79 categories, but you will not be eligible for the $250.
Voting runs through 5 p.m. on Friday, July 1, after which time we will tally up all the votes, notify the winners and produce a special section devoted to the winners that will be in the paper on Saturday, July 30.
So there you go. Now is your chance to cast your ballot for your favorite chicken wings in the Finger Lakes … and your favorite sports bar … and your favorite festival … and your favorite bank, credit union and attorney … and your favorite liquor store … and your favorite — well, you get the picture.