If you’re not a particularly religious person, please bear with me on this Easter-related “Pub Chat.” I think you’ll find it worthwhile, or at least I hope so, which, after all, is what Easter is all about. Hope.
First, however, a little bit for those of you who are religious: My mom was the most devout Catholic I’ve ever known, and Easter was always her favorite celebration. I used to joke with her that it couldn’t be anything but Easter because she was practically named for it. Mom was named Pasqualina, which means “Child of Easter” in Italian, and no, it wasn’t because she was born on Easter (she came into the world in June). It was because she was named after her Italian grandmother, a longstanding tradition in Italian and Italian American families.
Regardless, I always felt Mom was naturally predisposed to being a fan of Easter, which, of course, is one of Christianity’s principal holidays, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. And being as pious as she was, growing up, we commemorated each of the days of Holy Week leading up to Easter — from Palm Sunday to Maundy Thursday to Holy Saturday to Easter itself. It wasn’t a difficult stretch, by any means, and it’s simply what we knew for the first part of our lives, so it didn’t seem onerous.
Besides, there was a pretty good payoff at the end — a visit by the Easter Bunny, a great Easter egg hunt around the house, chocolates, even a little money, all followed by a great feast that, at our house, always included Dad’s homemade gnocchi and meatballs, a roast with potatoes, ham, lamb, and enough desserts to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooths.
As we got older, the days of Holy Week were the first things to kind of peel away. Mom still observed them all, but we didn’t. Next, the Easter egg hunts vanished, and the Easter Bunny started skipping over our house to go to those homes with younger children. The feasts were scaled back as Dad got older, and then, when Mom died 14 years ago, our enjoyment of the holiday took a real hit.
We still celebrate and have a nice dinner with Dad (though now we cook for him), my mother-in-law, my wife’s son and his family, and a few friends, but I rarely see my sisters — who are dispersed all over the East Coast. This year, though, will be extra special because my daughter will be joining us from North Carolina, a development more exciting to me than all those visits from the Easter Bunny combined.
The point, though, is that time marches on and sometimes — not always, but sometimes — events change, traditions are tweaked, gatherings are adjusted, however the root of why we do these things often remain.
As stated above, Easter to me — and this can be whether you are religious or not — is about hope. It’s about rebirth, the arrival (finally!) of spring, and resurrection, if not of your Lord, at least of nature’s gifts. It’s about joy and can be about forgiveness, if you wish it to be. And mostly, it’s about celebrating your friends and family.
This year, in particular, it can be about breathing a sigh of relief too as the world seems to be slowly — and at long last — escaping the worst clutches of the coronavirus pandemic and Covid-19. Some relatively new variants are circulating, I realize, but they are not as deadly, and for that we all can be grateful — another attribute of Easter.
At the same time, Easter is the perfect occasion to send thoughts and prayers (if you are a praying person) to the heroic people of Ukraine who are suffering such horrific atrocities. Indeed, on this holiday weekend filled with hope my biggest one is that Russian President Putin will look deeply within himself and discover a shred of decency, a sliver of humaneness, just a speck of mercy and end this unnecessary, brutal, inhumane assault.
I don’t expect that to happen, but if it did, Easter 2022 would be the greatest ever.