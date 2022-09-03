On this Labor Day weekend 2022 I wonder if you remember your first job?
I sure do mine. It had to do with newspapers — geez, imagine that. Only it was delivering them, not writing for them. I was in ninth grade, and my buddy Ken and I delivered the Syracuse newspapers in our Baldwinsville neighborhood.
Most memorable to me — besides going door to door “collecting” weekly payments from customers ... remember that? — was one particularly rainy Sunday morning. We were worried that lugging the papers in our cloth bags in our usual fashion would turn them into waterlogged slop, so we rigged up a contraption of which we were quite proud. Ken’s father had a seed spreader, so we plopped 50 or so papers into that baby, covered it with a tarp and went porch to porch with it, peeling one bone-dry paper after another off the top.
Until, that is, we got to the bottom of the pile of papers …
The seed spreader had a rotary blade or something like that in its belly, and with the weight of all those Sunday newspapers pushing down, the bottom dozen or so papers had been sliced and diced and chewed up without us knowing until we got to them. We were horrified, of course, because we now were short the number of papers we needed. We ended up going to the nearest drug store and buying enough papers to cover the number that had been mangled. Needless to say, profit margins on those papers were about as thin as angel hair pasta for Ken and me, and we ended up losing money that week because of the papers we had to replace.
I wondered if Thomas Edison or Nikola Tesla or other great tinkerers suffered similar trials and tribulations as they worked through their great contraptions.
The next summer, I had the greatest job — or actually jobs — of my young life. In the morning, I would ride my bike four miles to an elementary school playground that was part of a local Parks and Rec program. I’d spend the day playing with the kids — baseball, basketball, soccer, volleyball, whatever — then I would pedal back home and rest for a bit before heading back off to a night shift at a McDonald’s where I was a closer, working until past 11 p.m.
That was my routine. Every weekday. Playground during the day, McDonald’s at night. I was making money like crazy, and I never had any time to spend it. Looking back on it now, some 45 years later, makes me exhausted even thinking about it. But it brings a smile to my face.
However, the all-time best job-related story in our family is about my dad. I’ve written about this before, but every great story needs to be retold, right?
When Dad first came to the United States in 1958 after marrying mom, he had no job, no career path, didn’t really know any trades and couldn’t speak the language. Not a great combination, actually, especially with a young family soon on the way. He tried an untold number of jobs on for size before finally landing on what would become his career — a welder and steel worker in a machine shop.
One of the odd jobs he tried before that, though, was in my uncle’s beauty parlor. Dad actually managed to get a license to cut hair — no easy feat being unable to understand English very well — but then he said the job drove him crazy. Or rather, the customers drove him crazy. He says there were times when he would do what he considered to be a wonderful job on a woman’s hair, styling it just right, making it look lovely and the customer would hate it, immediately taking a brush to it and pulling out these curls, changing that part, just generally breaking apart Dad’s work. At other times, he would make a cut that even frightened himself because he knew it was not what the customer wanted, and the woman would adore it, saying it was the best hairdo she’d ever had.
Dad was confused and just didn’t get it. He told my Uncle Louie that he just didn’t think hair dressing was for him, though when he told that story in later years he would say, “I was sad to leave, though, because the ladies loved me.”
And I would say, “How do you know they loved you Dad?”
And he would say, “Because they called me The Butcher.”
Now, in Dad’s native Italy, being a butcher is a noble trade. It’s even a respected livelihood here in America, but I had to gently break the news to pop that being called a “butcher” in a hair salon is not … well … it’s most certainly not a compliment, let’s put it that way.
He eventually understood what I was saying — and what his customers had been saying all those years ago — and we always had a good laugh about it.
So, on this Labor Day weekend of 2022, we’ll have a toast to all the butchers out there who work with meat and/or hair. And to workers everywhere.