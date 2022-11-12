uick question: What were you doing on June 23, 1990?
You’re forgiven if you don’t recall precisely, but I know exactly where I was: At a FIFA World Cup men’s soccer match between Cameroon and Colombia in Naples, Italy. (Full transparency: I would not have been able to tell you the date, but Google came in handy along those lines).
It was a Round of 16 game in the massive San Paolo Stadium and became historic when Cameroon pulled out a 2-1 overtime win, thus becoming the first African nation in the history of the World Cup to advance to the quarterfinals.
Here’s what made it especially memorable for me, however: My dad.
He had a way of a thinking outside the box. He also had a way of making everything in life fun.
I had purchased the tickets months in advance — in fact, I had surprised Dad with them for Christmas — so had no way of knowing what teams would advance through the first round of the tournament and would be playing in that particular game on that particular day. Of course, the hope for us was that it would be Italy or one of the other stalwarts, like Germany. Or England. Or Argentina.
But the fact that the matchup was Cameroon vs. Colombia didn’t bother us because at least it was a World Cup game, the first we’d ever seen in person. It was a gorgeous southern Italian day. We were driven from my Dad’s village to Naples by Franco, a pleasant young man who owed my uncle some favors (like driving us to Naples), and we had a beautiful, typically Italian picnic lunch — prosciutto on crusty bread, chunks of pecorino cheese and wine — while sitting on the lush grass outside the stadium.
Once inside the stadium, we realized that not much of a crowd was on hand for a match between two countries without any particular global pedigree. The arena held 80,000 people and wasn’t even a quarter full. So Dad, assessing the situation, suggested we find better seats than those for which we had tickets (these days, three decades of stricter security later, we probably would not have been able to make such a move).
He noticed a section that contained a few hundred Colombia fans wearing the familiar tricolor jerseys of their country — yellow, red and blue — and said we should sit near them. I asked why.
“Because Colombia probably will win,” he said.
“What does that have to do with where we sit?” I asked.
“Son, look at all the TV cameras here. If Colombia scores a bunch of goals and wins, the cameras will focus in on that section,” Dad said, pointing to those fans. “If we’re sitting with them, maybe someone back home will see us cheering with the Colombia fans.”
“Oh,” was my eloquent reply.
Who in the heck would have come up with that? But see, that’s how Dad thought. And never mind that the FIFA 1990 World Cup soccer tournament remains to this day one of the most-watched events in television history, drawing over 26 billion non-unique viewers. Yes, 26 billion. Dad didn’t know that when he was strategizing. I don’t think.
Anyway, like so many ingenious plans, it didn’t work out quite as Dad envisioned. Did I mention that Cameroon won? And so the rejoicing fans were instead from Central Africa — wearing their traditional green, red, yellow and black colors — and were the ones the cameras focused on. So, no one caught a glimpse of us back at home.
Regardless, we had a great time with our new amigos from Colombia, rising with them to cheer whenever their team pushed forward or did something exciting. Plus, I snapped a number of photos with Dad — wearing a flat cap that said Italia — whooping it up with the fans of Los Cafeteros (“the coffee growers,” Colombia’s nickname in the soccer world) as if they were longtime compatriots.
I have tons of additional World Cup memories too because I’ve been fortunate to attend three others — ’94 in the U.S., ’98 in France and 2006 in Germany — all with Dad at my side. What reminded me of all this is the fact that the latest version of the month-long tournament that, like the Olympics, is held every four years is about to kick off next Sunday in the Middle East country of Qatar. The host nation takes on Ecuador Nov. 20 in the first of 64 matches.
It’s sort of an odd one in 2022 because the World Cup usually is played in the summer, but because Qatar is so blastedly hot then, it had to be moved to the winter. The championship game is slated to be played a week before Christmas, on Dec. 18, which is why you’re seeing commercials of Santa Claus being asked to deliver a World Cup title.
It’s also weird because, well, what other major sporting event has ever been played in Qatar?
If you’re a sports fan, you know the answer: Exactly none. The largest event it has hosted was the 2006 Asian Games, and it hosts big tennis and golf tournaments, but nothing on the level of the world’s most popular team tournament in the world’s most popular sport.
And if you’re not a sports fan, you may want to simply remember “Qatar” for the next time you’re playing Scrabble and have a “q” tile with no “u” (that is if you allow proper words in your games of Scrabble). Or, if you’re playing Hangman; it never loses.
For me, though, this will be particularly strange because it will be the first World Cup tournament I’ve ever followed without Dad, who in July moved on to that big soccer arena up above. I’m sure he’ll be watching, though, and my guess is he’s finagled some great seats … alongside, without a doubt, some cheering fans from Colombia.