There’s a humorous internet meme going around these days with a picture of longtime rock-and-roller Neil Young and the following message:
Everyone under 30: “Who’s Neil Young?”
Everyone age 31-60: “I didn’t realize Neil Young was still alive.”
Everyone 61+: “What’s Spotify?”
First of all, if you know what an internet meme is (which I didn’t for the longest time), I suspect you’ll know what Spotify is, though you may not have known whether Neil Young was still alive. That is until he caused the latest GREATEST CONTROVERSY EVER KNOWN TO MANKIND — or this week, at least — by criticizing the internet platform Spotify and demanding that his music be removed from it.
(What? You don’t know what an internet platform is? C’mon, you have to keep up).
I’m probably in the minority because: 1) I know who Neil Young is, 2) I knew he was still alive, and 3) I know what Spotify is, though — full disclosure — I have not downloaded the app and probably won’t.
More full disclosure: I used to be a big fan of Neil Young, and one of the most memorable concerts I ever went to was his “Rust Never Sleeps” tour stop at the Rochester War Memorial in 1978. I’ll always have a photograph in my mind of an otherwise darkened stage with a spotlight shining on him as he played and sang, “My My Hey Hey (Out of the Blue).” It was powerful to this 18-year-old.
Unless all of your devices have been under a rock, you know the details of this latest greatest brouhaha: Young has demanded that Spotify yank his music because he’s upset that he has to share the platform with popular podcaster Joe Rogan, whom Young alleges spews disinformation about Covid-19 and vaccines. Other artists quickly followed suit, so good luck finding Joni Mitchell or Crosby, Stills and Nash tunes, though again, to the under-30s: Big deal, right? India.Arie demanded the same, and the R&B singer — at 46 — may have a bigger impact on the younger set. Other Spotify podcasters have notified the company that they want out as well. Rogan has apologized. Spotify, a Swedish company that went public in 2018, has 406 million users worldwide; founder and CEO Daniel Ek issued a statement defending Rogan.
In play are issues such as free speech, the responsibility of tech platforms, the impact of social media, the free market, the influence of big stars, and, of course, the liberal left (Young) vs. the conservative right (Rogan). Doesn’t everything boil down to that these days?
Probably even buying vegetables. I mean, I swear I’ve head conversations like this in the grocery store:
Wife: “Honey, do you want Brussels sprouts or broccoli tonight?”
Husband: “Brussels sprouts? Are you kidding me? Don’t you realize Brussels is in Belgium, the most liberal country in the world?! It is ruled by the Flemish Liberal party and the Francophone Socialists …”
Wife: “Never mind. We’ll have broccoli.”
I am not going to get into the politics of this debate other than to say that, to me, the major pity of this story is that Spotify, sadly, is forcing a whole generation of kids to not know the pure joy of making a cassette tape of their favorite tunes by either 1) having their tape recorder at the ready next to their radio to hit “record” when a favorite tune comes on or 2) to record songs directly off their record player from their favorite album. (Kids under 30, you may need to ask your parents to explain some of those terms such as “cassette tape,” “tape recorder” and “record player.”)
For the goal of Spotify — and other music streamers such as Amazon Music, Tidal and Apple Music — is, according to The New York Times columnist Ben Sisario “to stream virtually every song ever released.” Having every song ever released at your fingertips means there’s no need for tape recorders and record players.
Of course, at the current moment, it also means you can’t listen to “Heart of Gold” or “Like a Hurricane” or other Neil Young classics or Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi” unless you have them on a vinyl record or a CD or a cassette tape. The world probably can live without them but … oh wait … I just heard that this is no longer the GREATEST CONTROVERSY EVER KNOWN TO MANKIND. Whoopi Goldberg apparently has gotten herself in some hot water …