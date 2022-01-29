In these snowy, frigid, dark days of mid-winter, I wanted a “Pub Chat” that would remind us all of warmer times, so this is a tale from last summer. It also, by chance, continues a theme of other recent chats: Connections between us, those moments that make us say, “Wow, it really is a small world, isn’t it?”
It was a lovely, warm Saturday evening in August, at a time when Covid cases were way down in Upstate New York. My wife and I took a drive to Auburn just to roam around and to have dinner at our new favorite joint in the city, Osteria Salina.
Our first bit of good fortune was that there happened to be a downtown festival going on that we hadn’t known about, so there was live music on a stage, all kinds of vendors, and lots of folks out mingling.
Our second stroke of luck was that Osteria Salina was packed inside but had a couple of open tables available on the sidewalk outside, which is what we preferred anyway on the gorgeous evening.
We were enjoying our dinner when about halfway through, another couple sat down at the table across the sidewalk from us. They had been seated for only a few minutes when they asked us if we wouldn’t mind taking their photo using their phones. My wife — who studied photography in college though never pursued it as a career — loves that sort of thing, and happily obliged. Turns out they were from Rochester and had cruised out to Auburn to celebrate their anniversary specifically at Osteria Salina.
About 10 years ago, Guillermo Salinas opened the restaurant and named it after the island of Salina, which is the second largest of the Aeolian Islands north of his native Sicily. With an assist from Guillermo’s landlord, Matteo Bartolotta, who envisioned the restaurant’s potential, Osteria Salina has become one of the finest — and most authentic — Italian restaurants around, an old-world sort of place that specializes in wood-fired, brick oven pizzas, traditional Sicilian dishes, steaks and has a nightly raw bar with shrimp, oysters, clams and lobster. I was introduced to it by former state Sen. Mike Nozzolio, who invited me and former Publisher Paul Barrett to a business lunch there a few years ago.
The folks from Rochester, meanwhile, had read great online reviews and wanted to find out for themselves on their special night so made the hour trip from the city.
We asked them why, in particular, and the husband said they loved all things Sicilian because his grandparents had come from the island. I told him that one of my wife’s grandfathers also had come from Sicily and that we have visited it twice.
“Whereabouts were your grandparents from?” I asked.
He said, “Near a small city that you have probably never heard of called Enna.”
Now, Enna is not exactly as famous as other Sicilian cities like, say, Palermo … or Catania … or Taormina … or Agrigento … or Marsala. But not only had I heard of it, we had been there. Enna, in fact, is called the “Navel of Sicily” because it is right in the center of the island, and the landlocked province — or county — of Enna is the only one on the island that does not border the sea.
My wife’s grandfather was from a small village (population about 7,000) in the province of Enna called Valguarnera Caropepe, again, not a very well-known spot at all. We were there once in 2015 exploring and trying to look up possible relatives, so I asked the man where exactly his grandparents were from, thinking maybe I had seen their village on a road sign or the GPS map as we drove to Valguarnera.
He replied, “A small village called … ” — are you ready for this? — “ … Valguarnera Caropepe …”
I almost choked on my limoncello. I mean, that is not the name of a village that you just pull out of your pasta alla Norma (a traditional Sicilian dish). It’s not the name of a village that would EVER come up in conversation, unless maybe your grandparents were from there.
So, you can just imagine the spirited conversation we had after that incredible revelation!
Then later, as I thought about it, I just had to marvel at all the confluence of events — large and small — that had to fit together like a puzzle to place my wife and me at a table next to this couple from Rochester at that exact time and place on a warm summer night in Auburn, N.Y.
Being a journalist for nearly 40 years, I have come to appreciate the fact that everyone has a story. And I guess the upshot of this piece is that you never know what that story is of the person sitting next to you on a bus … or in a waiting room … or at a restaurant unless you endeavor to find out. It’s not always the right time or place to strike up a conversation, I realize, but when it is, the rewards can be incredible and enriching.