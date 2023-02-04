Hey fellows, just a little reminder here that there is a really important holiday — or perhaps more correctly, an observance — coming up this month. I don’t want you to miss it. You can thank me later.
And no, actually, it doesn’t have anything to do with Cupid or flowers or boxes of chocolates. Better gifts, in fact, probably would be a bottle of melatonin pills, a mask, and comfy socks.
I’m talking about, of course, National Public Sleeping Day, which — unless you sleep through it — will be here before you know it on Feb. 28, and is the perfect lead-in to March, otherwise known as National Sleep Awareness Month. Just think, a whole month devoted to drowsiness! And while we’re at it, circle World Sleep Day on your calendar; it always falls on the Friday before the Spring Vernal Equinox, so this year it’s on March 17. That date may ring a bell with a lot of you because it’s also St. Patrick’s Day, which I think is just perfect — you can fall asleep while drinking your green beer.
I didn’t dream up all this information, in case you’re wondering. I found it in the way that most great discoveries are made — while looking up something else. But it is all very exciting because I am a big fan of shuteye, which I probably inherited from my dad.
He could sleep for 12 hours in a warm, cozy bed, wake up, drink the strongest cup of coffee known to man (OK, two cups even), then settle into his favorite leather chair to watch television and be snoozing within minutes for another couple of hours.
The sounds from the TV made him fall asleep, he would say.
Or, we could hop in the car for a ride, and Dad would be taking a siesta within 10 minutes.
The sound of the road made him fall asleep, he would say (and the best sleeping roads? Highways, without a doubt).
Or, he could be sitting at the dining room table reading the newspaper and doze off. Sitting straight up, by the way.
You got it, reading all those words made him fall asleep, he would say.
You get the picture. Dad was the King of Zzzzzzz’s, the Caesar of Slumber, the Captain of Catnaps. I used to tell him that if one could get paid for catching 40 winks — a professional somnambulist or something — he could have been a millionaire. Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m not talking about his younger days when he worked hard for our family of six, often putting in overtime or taking on extra jobs. But when those long, hard days finally caught up to him in his twilight years, he would nod off a number of times ... before twilight.
When he lived with us, we used to jokingly ask, “Hey, Pop, who took more naps today, you or the cat?” Neither one of them ever gave us a straight answer.
Naturally, catching the right amount of Z’s is important for our overall health, so very rightly bedtime deserves to be celebrated, I think. It allows us to recharge, helps brain function, strengthens our immune system, and can reduce stress. It also allows our eyes to rest so that we can get back on social media first thing in the morning.
I made that last one up, but I’m still excited that we have a “day” dedicated to slumber coming up — and in public places, no less — followed by an entire month.
I’d love to write more on the subject, but I’m afraid I’d put you all to sleep. The publisher droning on and on can do that, my dad would say.
Besides, I have to go take a nap.