I waffled about writing this column, but a longtime family friend of Cathy Troisi gave me the nudge I needed.
He emailed me after attending Troisi’s funeral service Tuesday in Seneca Falls, in many ways hit by the same inspired feelings I was after being at her calling hours Monday night. Her sudden absence from this world only underscored how much she had done in it.
I left those calling hours thinking about how Troisi’s was a life well lived, yet it could have turned out so differently. When one loses a child as she did (and an only one at that), what comes after is up for grabs. No one could blame a parent for receding quietly, coping as best she could privately.
But for Troisi, the 2007 death of her daughter Kimberly “Kimi” Troisi-Paton to colon cancer at age 37 changed the arc of her life dramatically. And, in many ways, it unleashed the strongest parts of her personality.
In Seneca Falls circles, Troisi was first known as the owner and operator of the Pre-School Community, which she founded in 1971 on Fall Street, and which my daughter attended some 30-plus years later. That was my first — although obviously somewhat limited — introduction to her. I recall she ran a pretty tight ship in that little preschool and had a love for giraffes that she shared with her young students. The Christmas ornaments she made with her youngsters still hang on our tree each year.
But really our connection strengthened because of running, of which I am not a fan. My preferred modes of exercise do not involve sweating — give me a yoga class, lap pool, walk in the woods, or cross-country ski trail and I’m happy. But running shoes and pavement, no thank you.
My husband, however, took up running in his 40s, just like Troisi. And like her, the bug hit him hard. For a spell, he wrote a running column (“Going the Distance”) for this newspaper, and she was the subject of one in 2013.
Troisi was not profiled because she was winning races left and right. Her story was one of healing, persistence, connection and ambassadorship. Running was the avenue where she could move forward, step by step, create good from bad, and perhaps enlist others to experience and do the same.
That 2013 column notes that her first marathon (which she walked) was, presciently enough, the Jimmy Fund Marathon Walk, which follows the same course as Boston and raises funds for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Troisi also considered her most memorable race the 1998 Boston Marathon when, at the age of 52, she qualified for the following year’s event — the one and only time she did.
However, the Boston marathon became much more meaningful to Troisi for reasons superseding a race. Years later, her daughter would benefit from the care of Dana Farber, and it would be through the Dana Farber Cancer Institute Marathon Challenge that Troisi would raise more than $230,000 for cancer research.
That focus, and the support of the running community, allowed Troisi to turn her grief into something greater. In that column, she shared how, after her daughter’s death, she moved to Albany to help care for her two young grandchildren — and had stopped running altogether (before her daughter’s illness she had not missed a day of running for 13 years).
“Troisi knew she had to do something to stay sane, and the friends she had cultivated through her many years in the running community encouraged her to return. Over time, she did. She no longer had the time or the inclination to train on a daily basis ... but, once a month, she got in a car or on a plane to run a marathon or ultramarathon, wherever her friends were.”
A ‘force’
My husband isn’t the only one with bylined stories about Troisi. I too have written about her, and a search of those articles weave together those same themes of running, persistence and doing good.
Cathy was not shy and would often reach out with story ideas or requests to spread the word about her fundraising efforts; in fact, the word that came to both of us at her calling hours was “force.”
It was through Troisi’s sheer force and never-give-up attitude that Kathrine Switzer was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 2011, 15 years after Troisi first nominated her in 2006.
The two met in 1998 and became friends. Troisi deeply believed Switzer’s gender-barrier-breaking feat as the first woman to run the Boston Marathon in 1967 (and famously photographed being pushed off the course by the race director who could not abide women running “his” race) deserved recognition.
For more than a decade, Troisi dutifully updated Switzer’s accomplishments and resubmitted her nomination to the Hall until her longtime friend was inducted. I covered that event for the Finger Lakes Times and witnessed the bond between those two women, forged again by running and each woman’s deep well of persistence.
It was through a Jan. 20 Facebook post by Switzer that we first learned of Troisi’s death. And, accompanying that post was a photo I took on that 2011 Hall of Fame induction day: Switzer and Troisi with my husband, Scott, all beaming. Troisi, the running connector, made sure we met and enjoyed the woman she so deeply respected.
That admiration was mutual. In the post on her Marathon Woman Facebook page, Switzer shared these reflections:
“I just lost one of my best friends, but the whole world has lost one of the kindest, most loyal, and most persistently dedicated women ever: Cathy Troisi. Cathy started jogging in her 40s and got hooked on it. She became one of the most prolific of marathoners and ultra runners, doing something like 490 marathons. When her only child, her daughter died of cancer, the balm of running and the running community saved Cathy’s sanity. Cathy quit her job and dedicated herself to helping to raise her grandchildren and also to raising money for the Dana Farber Cancer Center. She was a fixture at the @BostonMarathon every year and personally raised something like $230,000 over the course of her participation. She was passionate and dedicated, never quitting and always pressing on with long races all over the USA. I met her at Boston in 1998, and we became fast friends, hilariously so when she nominated me 13 times to the National Women’s Hall of Fame, and then was there, with bells and tears, when I got inducted in 2011. Last week she was on vacation in Hawaii with her beloved and now-grown granddaughter Ashley. They ran a 5K there together on Sunday, flew home to Albany, NY, and Cathy said she didn’t feel well and wanted to lie down. She passed away in her sleep of heart failure. For someone who worked so hard and gave so much, I am glad that the Universe has graced her with such a sweet and gentle death. You deserve the best, dear Cathy, for all you have given all of us. Rest In Peace.”
I could not agree more with Switzer’s sentiment that Troisi was deserving of a gentle passing to the other side.
In fundraising letters to possible donors, she did not sugarcoat her daughter’s illness or the pain of treatment. She always said running a marathon was easier than chemo. That reality was part of her raison d’etre when it came to raising money for Dana Farber cancer research, which she did for 27 years — only stopping in 2021, when certain signals deemed the time was right. In a guest article for the Finger Lakes Times, she shared a diary of that final Dana Faber run and how the (covid) rescheduled date fell on her daughter’s Oct. 11 birthday. In addition, the 27 years on the Dana Farber team matched the 27 months her daughter lived after her cancer diagnosis.
Kismet was speaking — and she listened.
Troisi’s obituary noted her running took her all over the world and all 50 states (plus D.C.), and that she finished four marathons in each state except one — and more than 400 in all (including ultramarathons). The sheer numbers of her running accomplishments astounded my husband, who is prone to data crunching. In his 2013 column about Troisi, he extrapolated her then race pace forward. At the time of his writing, she was closing in on her 300th marathon.
“How many more marathons Troisi has left is anybody’s guess,” he wrote. “At Yakima, her friend and race director Bob Dolphin, who is 83, will be running his 500th marathon. When Troisi turns 83, at the rate she is going, March 31, 2029 will find her running her 555th marathon. Imagine that.”
Among the memorabilia (loads of medals, pictures and running bibs!) at Troisi’s calling hours was a simple ode to the inclusive power of marathons. I wish now I had snapped a picture of it, but the gist was that marathons accept all entrants, regardless of age, race, size etc., and anyone who crosses that finish line is for all intents and purposes “a winner.”
Troisi didn’t have the luck to make it to age 83 like her race director friend — she was 76 when she died — but the adage quality over quantity certainly applies here. And, when she passed that final finish line of life, there’s no question she was a winner.
Susan Clark Porter is a longtime contributor to the Times. Contact her at scporter@fltimes.com.