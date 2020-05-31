To meet student needs and the goals of our strategic plan, there were several additions proposed for the 2020-21 school year. Many of these additions brought minimal financial impact due to retirements and utilizing resources differently, but a couple of the additions to the budget had a great expense associated with them. One of these was the creation of a pre-kindergarten program. The district receives a little over $13,000 per year for UPK funding — not enough to run a program. The district has worked hard over the years to get additional grant funding, but unfortunately, we have not been successful.
This year, the board was ready to include it in the general budget. That was until the governor said we would most likely see reductions in our state aid revenue throughout the 2020-21 school year … this changed everything. We decided it would not be beneficial to start a new program with the likelihood that we would be forced to cut it mid-year due to revenue reductions from the state. This kind of mid-year reduction would negatively impact our youngest students, parents and staff.
This level of uncertainty in funding for the 2020-21 school year is creating multiple challenges on every level, especially when planning for the current and future impacts of COVID-19. The district could have raised the tax levy by as much as 4.55% per the state’s “2%” tax cap calculation, but we felt the right thing to do was make reductions and keep the tax levy at 1.95%.
The uncertainty of what our teaching/learning model will be come fall and beyond leaves us creating an exhaustive list of possibilities. Not knowing if we will be able to have all students in attendance at our school buildings each day, or operating completely from a distance/remote learning model — or a blend of the two — makes the planning and related expenditures difficult to plan for. Each model has its related expenses and we must find ways to cover the costs so we can meet the academic and social/emotional needs of our students, faculty/staff and entire community.