Developing the 2020-21 school budget has been the most challenging of my career, and here are a few of the reasons why:
The initial state aid run in January is usually the lowest amount a district would receive. This year, Newark’s state aid was reduced by more than $400,000 from January to the final budget that was passed in April, so we started with a hole that we did not expect.
Each district also received a pandemic adjustment to the state aid that was passed in April. Newark’s number is $672,109. The first stimulus package passed by Congress allowed the governor to add the same amount back into state aid through the Federal CARES Act. While this is good news in the short run, it represents a $672,109 hole in the budget moving forward. That’s another significant challenge.
There are four different “look-back” periods built into the state budget this year that can impact state aid to school districts. The look-back periods allow the governor to cut the budget based on revenue shortfalls. The first was April 30, and we are waiting to see if additional funding is coming from Congress in another stimulus package to help state and local governments. Additional look-back periods will be June 30, Dec. 31 and March 31, 2021. Look-back periods make the budget process unpredictable.
During one of his COVID-19 press conferences, the governor suggested possible 20% to 50% cuts in state aid for schools. A 20% cut to state aid for Newark represents $5,607,504. That would be catastrophic.
In putting together this budget, we have already cut administrative and teaching positions through attrition and reassignment. We have also been as creative as possible with grant funding and shifted more costs there, which has saved several hundred thousand dollars.