This is a budget year like no other. I’ve been a school administrator for over 20 years, and I’ve never faced a more difficult budget than this. The economics of a predicted recession would be concerning enough, but the true challenge is in all the variables we cannot predict.
The proposed budget Geneva school district residents will vote on is, in fact, our best guess. We do not know how much funding we can expect from the state or federal government, we do not know exactly what new COVID-19-based requirements will look like, and we do not know how much they will cost.
Our proposal is within the tax cap and would not require any cuts to the valuable programs we have built for Geneva’s children. If we are fully funded at the state and federal levels, we’ll be able to find savings through attrition and would be able to continue offering the educational opportunities our students deserve. If not, we will have to consider cuts to personnel and programs.
It is my personal belief that education is not and should not be a political debate. There are many things our elected officials can disagree on, but the future of America’s children should never be one of them. Our children get one chance at a great education — I hope the community will join me in asking our representatives to protect education funding make sure that chance includes all the opportunities they need to thrive.