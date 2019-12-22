Young Carmine Cafiero attended the Geva Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol” twice with his parents and once as part of a school trip.
During that school outing, the students were able to engage in a question-and-answer session with the actors. Carmine’s question was a simple one; he asked “How do I audition for the show?”
Fast forward to this past fall when the Canandaigua eighth-grader did just that and landed the parts of Young Ebenezer Scrooge and Peter Cratchit in the classic holiday production. Carmine debuted on Dec. 4 and will have appeared in 20 shows by late December (there are two youth casts and they split the 40 performances).
“I was a little bit nervous (for opening night) but it was a good nervous,” said Carmine, 13, the son of Ralph Cafiero and Darcy Poormon Cafiero, a Seneca County native and 1989 Waterloo High School graduate.
It’s been a busy fall for the youngster, who has been rehearsing since Nov. 9. Those rehearsals ran from 4 to 8 p.m. four nights a week and could last anywhere from four to 12 hours on the weekends, said his mother, who joked “we’ve moved in” to the Rochester theater.
But Carmine does not seem to mind. He said he “wants to do this forever” and told his parents he would just quit school to become an actor.
Carmine’s first taste of the stage came as a West Street School second-grader, when he was cast by his Geneva teacher Anthony Noone as Wilbur in the play “Charlotte’s Web.” He has continued to foster his love of acting with the Cobblestone Arts Center in Farmington. In fact, for his Geva audition he sang “Rewrite the Stars” from “The British Showman,” which he performed over the summer with Cobblestone.
The Cafieros said Anthony Noone has continued to support their son’s acting hobby by attending some of his performances and hopes to make this one as well.
“It’s a great show, everybody should come,” Darcy Cafiero said.
Her husband noted the cast features Equity actors and some big names like Joel Blum, a two-time Tony award nominee, and Matthew Morgan, who had roles in the Broadway productions of “Lion King” and “Hairspray.”
“They’ve been so supportive,” Ralph Cafiero said of all the professional actors. “They’ve given Carmine good feedback and have really bolstered his inspiration to pursue [acting] even more.”
The cast will take the next three days off (Dec. 23-25) and Carmine’s last show will be at noon on Dec. 29.
Although it’s been a whirlwind few months, he says he’ll miss the gig.
“It’s something I love doing,” he said. “It doesn’t feel like working.”