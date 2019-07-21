Like mother, like daughter.
Last month, 9-year-old Emily Brown of Seneca Falls came home with an end-of-school award to show to her parents, Aaron and Jennifer.
The Stanton Award is given to a fourth-grader in each classroom at Elizabeth Cady Stanton Elementary School who is in good academic standing, helpful, friendly to other classmates and courteous to adults. It is a top award in honor of the school’s namesake — who is arguably Seneca Falls’ most famous citizen because of the pivotal role she played in the women’s rights movement.
When young Emily showed her mother the award, Jennifer Brown had a flashback to 25 years ago.
“I told her ‘I”m pretty sure that Mommy got this award and my name is on the wall,” Brown said.
And indeed it was.
On the second to last day of school when Brown attended a classroom awards ceremony, she and her daughter went to the hallway near the principal’s office where the Stanton Award winners are listed on plaques. They found both their names and had a picture taken of themselves pointing to them.
“She thought that was pretty cool,” Brown said.
For Brown, a first-grade teacher at Frank Knight Elementary School, this “proud mommy moment” also was meaningful. Brown moved away from her hometown after attending college but decided to return in part because she wanted her children (son Anthony is 7 and will be a second-grader) to attend Seneca Falls schools.
She was living and teaching in Manassas, Va., at a beautiful “state-of-the-art” school but missed the personalized approach to education that she enjoyed growing up — and what inspired her to become a teacher in the first place.
“Every teacher made me feel like I mattered and they wanted me to do well,” Brown said, adding that being closer to family also played a part in the couple’s decision to return to the Finger Lakes to raise their children. Aaron Brown is a Hammondsport native.
“I wanted them safe and in a close-knit community,” Brown said, adding her children can bike and play with neighborhood friends without her worrying.
“I wanted them to come back and experience the impact Seneca Falls had for me.”
