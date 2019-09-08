The secret is out … and in a very public fashion.
For nine years, Cayuga County native Elizabeth Rechter — now an Episcopal priest in the diocese of Los Angeles — anonymously wrote letters to Bishop Katharine Jefferts Schori in the voices of historical and religious female figures. She did so as an act of encouragement for Jefferts Schori, the first woman elected to lead the Episcopal Church in the United States (from 2006-2015).
In all, Rechter penned 23 letters as an ongoing gesture of support.
“Everybody can say the first prayer,” said Rechter. “It’s the ones deep down in the valleys … I was committed to writing these for the entire time.”
Conceived of and carried out as a private gesture, these letters have now been compiled in book form as the first publishing project of the Women’s Interfaith Institute of the Finger Lakes. Five hundred copies were produced by the Troy Book Makers of Troy, N.Y.
“The Letters of Encouragement, A Great Cloud of Witnesses Write to Bishop Katharine Jefferts Schori” is now on sale, and Rechter will be visiting Seneca Falls next weekend for the National Women’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. While here, she will preach at Trinity Episcopal Church at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and speak about and sign her book at 2 p.m. later that day.
As Rechter writes in the book’s introduction, the 23 letters were written and delivered to Jefferts Schori “with the great hope that their witness might be a source of strength to her during her years in office.”
The first letter was from Elizabeth Cady Stanton because, in Rechter’s mind, Stanton “would have represented all the women who paved the way for this election to be able to happen.”
Others are written in the voices of Sojourner Truth, Amelia Earhart (Jefferts Schori is a pilot), Malala, Dorothy Day, Ruth and Naomi and Susan B. Anthony, among others.
Rechter’s letter from Stanton was hand delivered to Jefferts Schori at her investiture ceremony. In it, Stanton writes:
“Because I will be present at your Investiture in my spiritual presence only, I wanted to get word to you how pleased I am that you will be assuming the position of Presiding Bishop of the Anglican Church of America. There were lots of things I hoped to see before I died … Where I am now, it is clearer how time isn’t as important as faithfulness, a great relief to me having not accomplished in my lifetime all that I worked and prayed for desperately.”
After crafting that letter and having it delivered, Rechter said she considered her job done. But when she got home she felt otherwise.
“We need to really be praying (for Jefferts Schori); maybe I should keep writing,” she said.
Rechter did just that, choosing historical and religious figures because they had more inspiring words to share.
“I’d rather have it be Sojourner Truth or Amelia Earhart,” she said. “I wanted her to have the best encouragement.”
The book is dedicated to the late Rev. Martha Lee Forisha, who was rector of Trinity Church in Seneca Falls from 2000-2010. On a whim, Rechter reached out to Forisha (whom she did not know) because she wanted the letters postmarked from Seneca Falls, the birthplace of women’s rights. Forisha happily obliged. When Forisha left the area, Rechter enlisted the help of a family friend living in Clifton Springs to do so.
Alison Stokes, founder of the Women’s Interfaith Institute, met Rechter in 2015 when both were attending a meeting in Salt Lake City.
Rechter introduced herself after hearing Stokes’ program and learning of her Seneca Falls connection.
“She told me, ‘I’ve been writing letters to the bishop … nobody knows about it and nobody ever will,’ ” Stokes said.
Stokes read the letters and felt strongly they should be published. Rechter eventually agreed (with Jefferts Schori’s blessing) because both Jefferts Schori and Stokes felt the book might benefit others.
Rechter is donating all book profits to the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
Still, taking her private project public has taken some getting used to.
“I wanted these women to be out front; I wanted to be in the back,” she said. “I want this to be about these women. I want this to be about Katherine.”
Still, she is especially excited to preach at Trinity Church in Seneca Falls — a place where Stanton herself worshiped on occasion.
“This has been a project that keeps on giving,” Rechter said.