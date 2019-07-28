Longtime readers of this column know I am a berry person. Picking fresh fruit is one of my favorite parts of living in the Finger Lakes.
Sure, there’s nothing like the taste, but for me fruit picking is also tied to happy childhood memories. Wild raspberries next to cottage roadsides or creek beds, simply there for the taking. Family trips in the station wagon with Grandma and maybe some aunts or cousins to pick strawberries or cherries.
My grandmother was a canner, jam maker, pie baker extraordinaire and what better ingredients to use than fresh-picked fruit. Me? I am a freezer because smoothies are a staple in my household. My daughter, in big city Washington, D.C. this summer, bemoans the loss of easily accessible water for swimming and berry picking opportunities. The tradition continues.
But we are perhaps a dying breed. Times have changed. Berry fields are shutting down.
On my second trip to Tomion’s Farm in Penn Yan in early July for just a few more strawberries, I was shocked at the amount of rotting fruit in the U-pick fields. I mentioned it to the clerk when I paid, dismayed that the season was almost over but people were not aware of that ticking deadline and not out in the fields picking them clean.
She said people nowadays are losing interest in picking. Her theory … they are either too busy working one or two jobs plus running children to their activities, or it’s just easier to grab a quart at the grocery store.
My summer is broken into fruit picking seasons and with strawberries and cherries now behind me, it’s time to turn to blueberries. But I am in mourning, as my go-to place for the last 20 years has now closed permanently. I feel as if I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye.
Steve and Valerie Luce, who opened their blueberry farm on Hall Road in Ovid 27 years ago, made the decision to retire — forced in part by circumstance. The main reason … the spotted wing drosophila, an insect pest of East Asian origin that infects fruit early in the ripening process.
Valerie Luce said the couple has had to close their operation early the past two years (after two weeks vs. the normal 3.5 to four-week season) due to the infestation.
“It was half the income for the same amount of work,” she said, adding they were hoping for some miracle that didn’t involve pesticide use.
“We really didn’t want to spray; we’ve never done that,” said Luce, since doing so is problematic for several reasons. Their rows of bushes are fairly close together, so it would be difficult to keep people from wandering to rows that had been recently sprayed from those where it was safe to pick. Plus, their neighbor has a certified organic farm and also rents farmland from them, so spraying would compromise his certification.
The couple had been contemplating retirement and the chance to relax or travel between May and August, and it seems the insect pest made that decision easier. For them perhaps, but certainly not their customers. When I shared the news via a group text with friends there was palpable devastation in their replies — sad-faced emojis, the word “No” with an infinite amount of “o’s” and the sharing of a memory picking there 19 years ago while pregnant with a first child.
Our reactions were on par with others.’ Valerie Luce said word is getting out; she placed an ad in the weekly shopper and the telltale blueberry signs on major thoroughfares have not gone up.
“People are mostly ‘Ohhh,’ they’re sad, but they say ‘enjoy your retirement,’” Luce said.
I told her I will miss the bucolic setting of berry bushes perched on a hill above Cayuga Lake and the sounds of berries dropping into their provided white buckets. I also enjoyed their picking hours …. 8 a.m. to noon or 4 to 8 p.m. You either got to enjoy a peaceful beginning or end to your day.
And enough blueberries to stash away in the freezer to get you through a cold, dark winter.
