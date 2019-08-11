It was a moo-ving experience.
Literally.
On a 24-hour getaway last weekend to the Finger Lakes National Forest, my husband and I were awakened by campsite intruders. Not raccoons or bears (thank God), but a posse of four errant cattle who had escaped their enclosure and ambled into our little piece of heaven.
For the second straight year, we have headed to the forest to hike and enjoy an overnight in the woods. This jewel is less than an hour away from our home, yet we find ourselves in the middle of nowhere. Last year we chose to pitch our tent in the small Blueberry Patch campground; this year, armed with a brand-new birthday present tent, we found a forest campsite and settled in for the night after a gorge hike and campfire.
Morning comes early in the woods ... and along with the light and chirping birds I heard loud mooing. Since we had camped across the road from a pasture, I didn’t give the sound a second thought until my husband returned from a bathroom break and suggested I put on my shoes.
Four cattle, led by an especially adventuresome rust-colored one, had escaped their pasture, walked across the road and down the trail into our site. The three black-colored ones were in the woods on the edge of our campsite, but that rust-colored one invited himself right in and started rubbing his head on a tree trunk a foot away from our tent.
We had not had coffee yet; firing on all cylinders we were not. But after taking a little video (our story is true!!) we turned and walked a trail deeper into the woods, then circled back to our car ... with its coffee and breakfast stashed away in a cooler.
Wranglers we are not. We hoped the cattle would just wander out at their leisure and not destroy our new tent in the process.
After driving off we noticed both of our side view mirrors had been pushed in by our early morning visitors. And a rear passenger window was pretty grimy with some bovine saliva.
Our forced departure had a silver lining, however. We saw a sign for a Hector town park and followed the road down to Seneca Lake. Smith Memorial Park has a campground and boat launch, so we found the launch and brought our thermos of coffee and pastries out to the dock — enjoying our breakfast lakeside as some fish jumped.
After a spell, we decided to return to our campsite. En route — and a good half-mile from our tent — was our fearless foursome in the middle of Burnt Hill Road continuing their adventure. A little more video, a few horn beeps and we were on our way.
We called the authorities to report the missing cattle and a bit later met the man whose job it was to round them up. The pasture’s gates were all locked so he surmised there was a hole in the fence somewhere for all four to make a break for it. He drove off in a red pickup truck, following footprints and cow pies.
So that was our Saturday morning adventure, all over by 8 a.m. I often extol the virtues of the Finger Lakes in this column and our little trip certainly presented fertile fodder — with its stop at Two Goats brewery on a sunny Friday afternoon (they are building an additional deck!), a hike through Finger Lakes National Forest where we encountered not a soul, and the discovery of the organic blueberry Wolfetree Farm just down the road from the forest.
What I never could have foreseen was a bovine escapade that certainly livened up our peaceful respite in the woods.
