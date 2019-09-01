David Gilbert likely woke up pretty tired on his 65th birthday Monday … and not because he was turning 65.
The Teall Beach resident decided to mark his milestone birthday the day before by swimming across Seneca Lake — and back.
Gilbert, a 1972 Geneva High School graduate, swam for the Geneva High Finmen from 1969-1972 and held a multitude of records thanks to hard work and the tutelage of swimming coach Bob Beaudry. Gilbert swam in college at State University College at Oswego and worked and competed for the Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach Search and Rescue teams after moving to Florida following college.
Retired since January 2018 (he was president of Interval International, a global provider of membership and leisure services to the vacation industry) Gilbert has been getting back in shape and set this goal.
“It’s so boring to look at a line in the bottom of the pool,” he said. “I said ‘I need to have a goal’ and this was it.”
Gilbert set off at 10:55 a.m. last Sunday from his Teall Beach home, swimming the freestyle stroke the entire way. Accompanying him by boat were his wife, Debra, and lifelong friend Jon Van Houten of Bay Heights. Gilbert said there was a lot of boat traffic and they monitored his safety.
The swim took two hours and Gilbert estimated the distance was between 3.5 and 4 miles; his destination was the Geneva Beach and Boat Club.
“I went over and touched it and turned around,” he said.
Gilbert wore a sleeveless wet suit but said the water temperature (in the mid to upper 60s) was the biggest challenge over an extended period of time.
“There actually was a current, too, which I didn’t realize,” he said. “My crew, we were going serpentine for a little while.”
The Gilberts’ neighbors, John and Yvonne Parrott, kept an eye on the swimming party from their enclosed patio and welcomed them back after the successful swim.
Chilled, Gilbert said he wanted to celebrate with a glass of red wine.
“I said ‘I’d like a glass of Cabernet that would be great,’” he said.
Gilbert and his wife bought their Teall Beach home about 13 years ago but still winter in Florida, where they lived and worked after leaving Geneva.
Next year, Gilbert may replicate the round-trip swim, but will change one thing.
“I think I’ll do it in July, when it’s warmer,” he said.