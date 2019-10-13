The Thrive to Survive cancer support group meets the first Saturday of the month at the Geneva Public Library.
Last spring, the daughter of a support group member who died in January came to a meeting with a bagful of “chemo caps” and scarves she wanted to donate.
These head coverings for cancer patients are godsends. Chemotherapy drugs often cause patients to lose their hair and scalps become not only cold but also tender, especially after a long day of wearing a wig. A soft cap provides both warmth and comfort.
The group accepted the donation, washed the caps and decided to go one step further, said Karen Cardillo of Geneva, Thrive to Survive’s support group facilitator.
They said “what if we had a place to put them if people needed them?,” Cardillo said.
And a project was born.
Cardillo first approached Susie Flick, the adult services librarian’s assistant, with the idea of making the caps available at the library. Flick was all for the idea.
Fred Brockway, a Thrive member, crafted a display stand out of several kinds of wood with a hand-turned finial at the top. Cardillo, who belongs to a knitting and crochet group that meets at the library, enlisted her friends there to also make some caps.
The caps are either purchased, donated, hand knit or hand sewn and come in a variety of colors and fabrics — from wool to cotton to polyester. They are free and available to patrons no questions asked.
Flick said it makes sense to offer them at the library.
“A lot of people are afraid of the word cancer,” she said. “I think [the library] is a more relaxed, comfortable atmosphere for people to come and take something like that.”
The hat stand went on display behind the circulation desk sometime in August and Flick said already she’s handed out three or four caps, with co-workers distributing about the same number. Cardillo said a new support group member took at least one last week.
“As they go I just add another from the pile,” Flick said. “Anytime we’re open they’re here.”
Cardillo said her knitting and crocheting friends are always looking for new projects. She suggests that anyone interested in making one simply search online for “chemo caps” and follow a pattern.
While it’s always difficult when a Thrive group member passes away, this project has provided healing for family members, Cardillo and Flick said. Cardillo noted another person whose late spouse was a Thrive member donated some of his caps, as well.
“It’s sad to lose someone but they can continue giving,” she said.
Flick and Cardillo jointly coined the Hats for Hope moniker because they wanted to promote positivity for those on their cancer journey.
“Hope, there’s always hope,” Cardillo said. “And sometimes the hope changes focus.”