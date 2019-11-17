After almost a quarter-century of living in Seneca Falls, it is my home. But I will never be a native, and I know that. However, that doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of and grateful for where I live.
Much of that gratitude has to do with the good friends we’ve made and the network of caring that can exist in a small town. And much of the pride has to do with Seneca Falls’ connection as the birthplace of women’s rights.
I felt that in spades a week ago Friday night when I attended the open house for the new home of the National Women’s Hall of Fame in the former Seneca Knitting Mill.
The space is wonderful, and the sentiment I heard time and again was how meaningful it is that this piece of Seneca Falls history (the mill) was saved and transformed to highlight another piece of Seneca Falls history (its longtime championing of women).
The building is intact and largely unchanged. Many who were on hand for the open house took a trip down memory lane — recalling after-school visits to grandparents who worked at the mill or summer jobs there while in high school or college. Several commented that the building still smelled the same … which I cannot vouch for, but which some said was related to the knitting machines’ oil that dripped onto and permeated the wooden floors.
Those floors remain. Yes, they are not level and they feature different widths and kinds of wood, but they are shiny and original and being reused.
My only connection to the mill is the old sock outlet on Fall Street that used to sell its products and a dear old friend who — like many women of Italian descent in this town — worked there much of her life.
Olympia was employed at the mill for more than 40 years, retiring in 1975. She was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union, and in her personal papers was a laminated lifetime membership card. The card is a glimpse into a different time when most people worked at one job; as a retiree and lifetime union member Olympia was entitled to a pension, medical services at the union health center and the right to attend local union membership meetings (without a vote).
Not only is the mill building preserved, its history as an anchor in Seneca Falls will also be highlighted among the planned exhibits. The new Hall will reopen to the public this coming spring, but for those who were unable to make the open house and would like a sneak peek of the renovations, visit www.facebook.com/womenof thehall/ for pictures and updates.
My gratitude to those who worked so hard to make the Hall’s new home a reality.