Events planner Kelly Guilfoyle is new to the running game.
Maybe it’s beginner’s luck — or more likely a successful idea — but her Drink Like a Girl 5K planned for March 28 in Geneva already had 400-plus entrants registered as of late last week. That’s just shy of her 500 goal with still almost a full month to go.
And after talking with experienced 5K race directors, Guilfoyle said she now expects the event could attract 700-800 participants.
Guilfoyle, who organized the Oktoberfest in Geneva this past fall, has 25 years in the service industry (11 of them in New York City) as well as some experience in the craft beer industry. She returned home to the Finger Lakes to realize her dream of starting an events management company, FLX Event Tenders. This will be her second public event.
The genesis for the Drink Like a Girl 5K came not only from Guilfoyle’s craft beer experience, but also her desire to recognize the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote and International Women’s Day (March 8). A portion of the run’s proceeds will be donated to the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
As a craft beer sales rep, Guilfoyle experienced some challenges in the male-dominated beer industry. But to her, women and beer are a logical and longtime combination and she sees this event as a way to express “women belong here.”
The 5K starts at 2 p.m. at the corner of Exchange and Castle streets and will head to the lakefront though the tunnel. The event also features a 1K Craft Beer Tasting Walk starting at 3:30 p.m. through downtown with four “refreshment” tent stations featuring Grist Iron Mill samples, one of the event’s sponsors.
A craft beer after-party will be held in a heated tent in the Seneca Street parking lot (the finish line is nearby at the corner of Seneca and Linden streets). That tent opens at 2 p.m. and will feature wine and beer by the glass and food from Rusty Pig and two food trucks, among other vendors, Guilfoyle said. There will also be live music. The participating breweries include: Grist Iron, Lucky Hare, Three Heads Brewing, the Irish Mafia Brewing Company, Ithaca Beer Company, Rising Storm Brewing Company, the New York Beer Project, War Horse Brewing Company, We Be Brewing and Twisted Rail.
True to the event’s female focus, several women will be featured speakers. Rochester runner and Naples native Melissa Johnson-White, who has her eyes on the Olympic trials, is scheduled to speak before the 5K and Grist Iron’s assistant brewer Katy Silhan will be on hand before the Craft Beer Walk. Guilfoyle also said Hobart and William Smith Colleges President Joyce Jacobsen will say a few words at the after-party.
So far, Guilfoyle said registrants are 80 percent female and 20 percent male. She has seen entries from Albany, Utica, Auburn, Rochester, Buffalo and from downstate and Pennsylvania locales as well — and is hoping the race’s wide draw means a spike in tourism revenue for Geneva businesses.
This craft beer race concept is one that has attracted some attention and Guilfoyle said she has received inquiries about holding similar races elsewhere.
“If all goes well we plan to take it to other cities,” she said.
But it was her goal to launch Drink Like a Girl in her hometown and have a portion of proceeds directed to the National Women’s Hall of Fame just down the road in Seneca Falls.
“I feel very lucky to have been raised here,” she wrote in an email. “I wasn’t surprised by NYC not being aware of even the Finger Lakes let alone Geneva but, while on my travels through the region as a craft beer sales rep, I was astonished by how many people that have never stepped foot in Geneva before. That’s why I wanted to kick Drink Like a Girl off in my hometown; my hope is to gain more exposure for our city.”