Two years ago a group of Romulus Central School graduates started an effort to restore a World War II Honor Roll sign that was placed in front of the Route 96 school in 1945.
This Thursday, a new sign that was erected in September will be formally dedicated at 3 p.m. State Sen. Pam Helming, who helped secure funding for the project, will be on hand as well as local dignitaries.
School Superintendent Marty Rotz said the new sign — which features the names of 121 Romulus men and women who served their country during World War II‚ is made of composite material that won’t decay or discolor. Four statues of servicemen from different branches flank the sign, which was relocated to a site adjacent to the old MacDougall Schoolhouse. Landscaping and lighting was also included in the $13,000 project, which was completed by Ricky McCulloch of Romulus.
“The goal was to recreate a modern version of the old sign and put it in a better location where it’s easier to see,” Rotz said.
A Facebook group that originated two years ago to support the sign’s refurbishment called for donations from RCS graduates and residents. Rotz and the group’s current administrator, 1970 RCS graduate Sandy Huerta of Colorado, said just under $2,000 was raised. That money was combined with state grant funding secured by Helming. Rotz said the late Ralph Walborn Sr. — who was active in trying to resurrect the sign — brought the effort to Helming’s attention. She in turn helped secure a State and Municipal Facilities Program to fund the balance of the sign restoration, as well as the construction of a new baseball field for the school and renovations to the MacDougall Schoolhouse (which have yet to be done).
Huerta said she took over administrator duties of the Facebook group (Romulus WWII Honor Roll) because she has four family members whose names are on that board — her father Byron Jolly, uncles Alvan Jolly and Willis Gates and cousin Jack Garlick. She said they never spoke of their wartime service to her, but she has since learned much about their experiences.
“I said ‘I’m not letting this go. I’m taking this to the end,” said Huerta, who will not be able to attend the Nov. 7 dedication but added she will maintain the Facebook group page as long as there is interest.
Huerta said the sentiment was to keep the new sign in the spirit of the original, with two long, vertical American flags flanking either end. She said one person whose name is on the sign, 97-year-old Howard Falke of Rochester, is still alive and Rotz said it’s possible he may attend the dedication ceremony.
The Romulus sign includes the names of two men who paid the ultimate sacrifice: Glenn Thorp who died in March 1944 somewhere in the Pacific in a plane accident on an aircraft carrier; and Harvey Jensen, who was killed in action Aug. 6, 1944 in France.
Ralph Walborn Sr., who died in June, had three brothers whose name were on the sign; Richard, Kenneth and Norman Walborn all served during World War II. In a 2017 article Walborn said he and his wife spent about $2,500 of their own money to restore the sign in 1987. Rotz said it was Helming’s idea to hold the dedication Thursday and honor Walborn’s role in making the new sign a reality.
He noted the new location next to the old schoolhouse will provide opportunities for students who visit the old school to also learn about the townspeople who served their country during World War II. In fact the day after the honor roll dedication ceremony, the school will invite area veterans to a Veterans Honor Walk.
“The children here are very aware of the fact that the community and the school recognize the veterans here,” Rotz said.
And as Huerta says: Lest they be forgotten.