John Russell is an artist.
His medium ... an airbrush. His canvas ... well anything from an old shirt to a car to a garage door.
Russell, 69, of Depot Road in Ovid, had taken a break from airbrushing in the past few years to care for his ailing mother Mary, who died in 2017 at age 100.
But he was back at it this past June, when over the course of a week he transformed his white garage door into a front view of a steam engine.
“I spent two years trying to figure what should be on that door,” said Russell, who graduated from Ovid High School and whose mentor was art teacher Dave Arkland.
“This area used to be a depot. There’s a lot of history with the railroad and a lot of tracks out back,” he said, gesturing out the window of his elaborate multi-room man cave toward his backyard.
Russell sketched out some of the train’s elements first and then tried something new in addition to his airbrush — spray paint cans, which he had never used before.
“It wasn’t too bad,” he said. “It was fun actually.”
The image takes up the entire garage door and includes an arch around it. Russell built wooden train tracks leading up to it for the complete effect. In the afternoon sun the train takes on a purple glow, but in the dimmer light of morning and evening it appears more gray in color.
Russell said he chose the unusual purple color to darken the image.
“I sprayed over it with that purple to kill it a little bit,” he said, adding he’s also flirted with setting up a smoke machine to give his train a lifelike steam effect.
Russell and his partner, Melinda Veley, live on a quiet road mostly frequented by horse-and-buggy carriages or their neighbors heading home after a day of work. But people who do pass by slow down to take a look at the almost life-sized train barreling out of a garage, said Veley. In fact, one man — a train aficionado — was looking for the old depot one day and spotted Russell’s creation.
“He saw that train and stopped and said this might be it,” Veley said.
Their quiet home, outbuildings and gardens were at one time a bustling beehive of activity. The train station sat behind their barn and there was a grainery, sawmill and loading dock, now only identified by the posts that supported it. Russell’s house was the former railroad station office and a safe from that era still sits in the basement.
Although sleepy now, Ovid was a busy stop because of the nearby Willard psychiatric hospital. The train stopped at Hayts Corners, Ovid and then Willard — ferrying employees and mail to the Willard hospital. Russell also said there was a beer factory in Ovid.
Now the old depot area is home to Russell’s creations. He started drawing at the age of 4, taught himself how to use an airbrush in seventh grade and earned a degree in graphic design. Over the years he did small airbrushing jobs on motorcycles and painted now-gone murals on the walls of some of Ovid’s downtown buildings. An 8-by-16-foot mural he created hangs in the Sampson Air Force Base Museum down the road. Behind his house is a car completely covered in images of a veteran; Russell conceived of the paintings as a story and did them to express gratitude for soldiers and the sacrifices they make.
“Each time you do something you take it one step further and learn something,” he said. “If I get the goose bumps when I’m doing stuff I know it’s going to come out great.”