When the Rev. James Fennessy moved into the St. Patrick’s Church rectory in Seneca Falls 12 years ago, he stumbled on a few masonry trowels in the rectory basement.
Over the ensuing years he didn’t give them much thought, but this past summer was refurbishing some steps and thought he might be able to use one.
So he headed to the basement, found a trowel and wiped the dust off of it. Imagine Fennessy’s surprise when he saw etched writing on the tool.
The trowel he planned to use was actually the one that was used to lay the cornerstone of St. Patrick’s Church on Oct. 26, 1929 and the cornerstone of the adjacent rectory when it was laid on Nov. 1, 1955.
The writing on the trowel reads:
“This Trowel used in laying the cornerstone St. Patrick’s Church Oct. 2, 1929 by Rt. Rev. John F. O’Hern D.D. Rev. B.L. Quirk Pastor
St. Patrick Rectory by Rev. J.P. O’Beirne — Pastor Nov. 1, 1955.”
Fennessy brought his discovery to the parish’s Building and Grounds Committee and committee member Kathy Peters immediately asked to have it.
“She said, ‘Oh I might be able to make something out of that,’” Fennessy recalled.
He had forgotten about the tool until earlier this month, when Peters asked if he would be at a certain Mass for a presentation. She had arranged for the trowel to be framed in a shadow box with an engraved silver plate and a canvas print of the West Bayard Street church. The work was done by Sherry’s Bear and Frame Shop in Seneca Falls and paid for by the Catholic Daughters.
On Nov. 3, Peters and Catholic Daughters Regent Linda Nightingale presented the gift to Fennessy at the 8 a.m. Mass. He returned later that morning to the 11 a.m. Mass and paraded the shadow box throughout the church to show the congregation.
Fennessy noted the church cornerstone was laid days before the Oct. 28, 1929 Black Monday stock market crash that spawned the Great Depression. But the funds had already been raised for the new church so construction continued.
The trowel represents a meaningful piece of church history that the pastor is pleased to display. Fennessy noted some deceased parishioners worked on the church and rectory’s foundation, and at one point he discovered a dedication photograph that included the late Jim “Tuna” Toni in the background.
“He actually did work on the rectory,” Fennessy said. “He may have used that trowel at one time.”
Peters said when Fennessy showed her the forgotten tool it was clear to her that it had to be preserved in some way.
“I thought this is too beautiful, we can’t just throw it away,” she said.
Peters said she left the framing particulars up to Sherry because she knew she would do a stellar job (they had hoped to incorporate a church brick into the frame but were unable to find one). Peters also praised the Catholic Daughters for supporting her idea and paying for the frame.
“I just thought it should belong in the church,” she said. “It’s such a gift to the parish.”