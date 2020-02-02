When the Rev. Deborah Lind arrived in Geneva seven years ago from the Midwest, it was for a short-term assignment as the interim pastor of The Presbyterian Church.
Little did she realize at the time that her temporary position would morph into a permanent one. But with her 70th birthday looming on the horizon, Lind has shared with her congregation that she intends to retire and will move back to her native Minnepaolis-St.Paul area this coming September.
Lind said she shared the news with her approximately 500-member congregation in November.
“This is not the way it normally goes. I am staying longer to get the first part of this search in place,” said Lind, adding that “table talk” discussions are under way among church members to crystallize some their desires in a new pastor.
Before arriving in Geneva, Lind was serving in a church in Madison, Wis.
Used to larger churches, when she learned of the opening in Geneva, she already had more than a passing interest in the area. Her maternal great-grandfather attended Colgate Divinity School in Rochester and Lind recalled hearing her grandmother tell stories of being moved across the country and living in Rochester as a young girl.
“I thought ‘Well, look at that,’” she said. “I could do that for a year.”
That year turned into seven after the church had difficulty finding a permanent replacement. Lind was formally installed as pastor on Aug. 16, 2014. She was ordained a minister in 1989.
She said she is retiring with mixed emotions — she said she’s been embraced by and enjoyed the Geneva community — but is eager to be closer to family. Her mother is still alive and her sister and seven grandchildren reside in the Chicago, Minneapolis-St. Paul and Wisconsin area.
Lind listed among the highlights of her tenure leading two Geneva Presbytery Youth delegations to Purdue University (in 2016 and 2019) ; conducting two successful capital campaigns (which included renovations to the kitchen, Christian education wing, technology improvements and painting of the sanctuary and bell tower repairs); and the newest Sacred Arts program initiative. A painter herself, this initiative offers a variety of art classes at the church.
A history lover, Lind said she has also enjoyed delving into Finger Lakes and church history (the church marked its 220th anniversary in 2018). In 2016, she performed the part of 19th century Swedish opera singer Jenny Lind at the Geneva library and Rose Hill Mansion.
“Pastor Deb brought some wonderful ideas for reaching beyond the building’s walls to reach out to the community,” said Fred Schühle, the church’s clerk of Session (the governing body for the congregation). “When she took on this call, she changed the whole focus of her ministry. She had specialized in transitions, and did that admirably in Geneva for a year. She then changed course and accepted our call, and has taught us many things in the years since.”
Lind said The Presbyterian Church of Geneva is an active congregation and she anticipates there will be many applying for her position. She noted the transition steering committee will be seeking an interim minister but simultaneously moving ahead with a permanent replacement.
“My hope is that there is no anxiety in this church,” Lind said. “Everything will be fine. This is a good church.”