For Waterloo parents, there’s no need for frantic back-to-school supplies shopping as summer winds down.
That’s because the district will be providing those supplies to all students in grades K-12 on the first day of school this year.
The decision to do so has evolved over time and just made sense, said Superintendent Terri Bavis.
The district has benefited from the United Way-sponsored Fill the Bus supply collection for students in grades 1-5, but Bavis said district officials have found that a number of families have been unable to pick up the supplies when they are offered during a night in August.
That meant the district had to move the supplies, figure out who still needed them and distribute them on the first day of school — a busy time for all. Logistically, the endeavor had become a challenge, she said.
“A group of us got to talking and we said ‘Well, geez, why don’t we just do it for everybody. We can cover it through our grants so it’s not an issue.’
Bavis said providing the school supplies to all students ensures that every student has exactly what the teachers want them to have — on the first day of school no less.
“It just made sense for us to do it that way,” Bavis said.
Parents and guardians were informed of the change in July through a ConnectEd message and email — after a copy of the district’s school supply list inadvertently ended up at Walmart. Bavis wanted to make sure parents knew they were off the hook for school supplies this fall.
Sending a student back to school is no inexpensive task, noted Bavis, mentioning that the cost of clothing, a backpack and lunchbox can add up — even before adding school supplies to the mix.
She added that it’s also easier for students — especially young ones — to arrive at school on the first day without having to lug a year’s worth of supplies with them.
“It’s a lot to drag all those things on the bus,” she said.
Because the district bought the supplies in bulk and off the state Education Department bid list, the price amounted to about $13-$14 per student, Bavis said, a cost covered by two grants.
“The kids don’t have to worry about it, the parents don’t have to worry about it and the teachers don’t have to worry about it,” she said.
The Lyons school district will also provide school supplies filled in backpacks for its students from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at the elementary and middle/high school. The “Back to School Bash” will include a community picnic, elementary school book fair, guest speaker and chance for students to see their teachers that evening
Superintendent Don Putnam said the district has provided school supplies in the past but not to this extent; supplies and backpacks will be given to all students in grades K-12, funded by a grant.
