He was talking about going back on the road.
David Crosby, who died Jan. 19, told his longtime friend and road manager Crook Stewart just a couple of days before that he was thinking he just might play some gigs again.
“I had just spoken to him a few days ago and he was excited about coming out of retirement and doing a show at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara next month for their 150th anniversary,” Stewart wrote in a Facebook post the night that Crosby died. “He was looking forward to being back at it and we even discussed trying to do some touring later this year.”
It’s hard to give all that up when you start making really good music again ... in your late 70s. Sure, he was 81, but he seemed to overcome all of his previous health hazards and was resting up these last few years at home in Santa Ynez, still making music with his son, James Raymond, and some favorite others.
I was privileged to know David through Crosby, Stills and Nash’s late keyboard player, Mike Finnigan. By the time I met him, around 1987, David had slain most of his demons. I never knew him in the turbulent days — he was always nothing but nice to me. He thought I was a good writer; he never turned me down when I asked him for an interview. He wasn’t ever in a hurry to get off the phone. We had some friends in common in the business, and he was always appreciative of Finnigan, who was his first sponsor on the road to getting clean.
On one occasion, David arranged for me to surprise Mike in Detroit. I had not seen him play for a long time and I missed him. Mike was the opening act for two Crosby, Stills and Nash shows with his booming blues voice and expertise on the Hammond organ. David took care of everything, including tickets and my hotel. I think he may even have asked if I needed gas money.
One of my best memories of that trip was hearing Mike sing, at David’s wife Jan’s request, Billie Holliday’s “God Bless This Child.”
Right before my own David and I got married in early 1995, we went to see Crosby, Stills and Nash in Saratoga. Crosby told my David never to forget the two secret words to a happy marriage; in a stage whisper, he said, “Yes, dear.”
And, right after that — literally — Crosby got very sick and needed a liver transplant. He got one, and also right then, Jan found out that she was pregnant. It was a wild time, but they weathered it.
When life got back to somewhat normal for him, he went back on the road with Crosby, Stills and Nash, but things weren’t good. Most people know the rest of the story; he and Stephen Stills and Graham Nash were fighting off stage and the band eventually split. I think that’s when Crosby realized how much he enjoyed being creative away from those two, and he wrote new material like a madman. He made like six albums in seven years, with one being released as recently as 2021.
There’s also enough material for another album, Crook said! Some of his collaborators for the upcoming Santa Barbara show said they’d also talked with him in the days before his death. Contrary to published reports, he was not outwardly ill.
I last saw him in December 2019 in Ithaca; it was a great show. I told David I’d recently seen Judy Collins with Stephen Stills. His comment was, “That girl can still sing.” He joked around with my husband about them having the same good name. I reminded him of the “yes, dear” advice, and he wanted to know if it worked.
I wished him a happy birthday last August; that was my last contact with him. I had hoped I would see him around again. Maybe I will, on the other side, where I am sure he and Finnigan are jammin’.