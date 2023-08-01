I liked Barbies when I was growing up. In fact, I still like them. I am looking forward to going through a couple of big bags of dolls and accessories that I got in one of my favorite thrifts.
Some I will put in my store, and some I will likely give to the four little girls I know.
I am also thinking about taking the two oldest, who call me “Mimi,” to see “Barbie” the movie, probably much to the disappointment of Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. He somehow comes to the ridiculous conclusion that Chinese Communists are using the movie to influence little girls to think that the South China Sea belongs solely to China.
Excuse me, but WHAT? I can’t even fathom how to tell you why he thinks this, so I am going to quote from a Newsweek article that appeared online recently about a talk Cruz planned to give on the movie: “While Senator Cruz will discuss Barbie’s ‘woke messaging’ (Louise’s aside here: the only “woke” thing my girls know is that is what happens after a nap), he’s already taken aim at the movie because of its inclusion of a world map showing an outline of land labeled ‘Asia.’”
Here’s Cruz’s take: “There are eight dashes coming out of ‘Asia’ drawn in the sea ...’ The Chinese are asserting sovereignty over the entirety of the South China Sea. And they don’t have any right to it under international law, but they’re trying to take it away from their neighbors there — take away and claim China’s in charge of the entire sea and no one else, whether Vietnam or Singapore or other nations in that area.’”
This does not even make sense to me as a grownup. How he can read this into a kids movie? My girls, who are 6, don’t even know or care where China is, let alone who controls the water. They want to see pretty clothes, Barbie having fun, and maybe learning something new. They want to see Barbie triumph and have a happy ending. The movie has a PG rating, but so do a lot of other movies they watch. If there are things they don’t understand and want to know, then they will ask and I will try my best to explain.
I am absolutely sure they will not ask about China. Or, about transgender characters, or anything else to which these naysayers like Cruz are objecting in this movie. Their interpretations defy common sense.
I am pretty much with Lauren Brown West-Rosenthal (and you thought I had a lot of names!), who wrote an article that appeared on the website for Parents Magazine July 20 about why she has no problem taking her child to see the movie.
“It never once crossed my mind that perhaps Barbie might be inappropriate for my 8-year-old daughter,” she wrote. “First of all, the movie is being marketed to girls well under 13 ... Second of all, I really and truly don’t think my daughter and her friends will pay a bit of attention to the movie’s dialogue. They only care about watching their beloved dolls come alive as they soak in larger-than-life Dream Houses, Barbie’s over-the-top wardrobe, and a movie set that is SO pink, it caused a global shortage of pink paint.”
Ditto. This does not mean Barbie is going to be a great film, or even a good one. I know my husband won’t go with us, if we decide to go. But, I am hoping that it will be a fun movie, that these little girls will sit with me, eat popcorn, and giggle at the funny parts.
People like Ted Cruz and the rest of the ultra-right take some things (everything, really) too seriously. They talk about letting kids be kids, about keeping them safe, but they are mostly the ones who are divisive, making waves, and jumping to wild conclusions that no one sees but them.