The great thing about this country is that we all get to have religion any way we want — or not have one at all, if we want that instead. The not-so-great-thing is that if my faith doesn’t agree with yours, you may choose to try to bully, embarrass or otherwise make me feel that I am less than you because of it.
That seems to be the mindset of a Wayne County church that, on its flashy LED sign, insinuates that it has the exclusive conduit to God about what marriage is all about. God says it is between a “biological man and a biological woman,” flashed the sign recently. I don’t know that the word “biological” is anywhere in the Bible; maybe it is. I just haven’t read the right version.
It is reminiscent of the mindset of the Westboro Baptist Church in Kansas, even if the local church isn’t using the same inflammatory, inelegant language. Still, I think these congregants too believe that “God hates [homosexuals],” as that Kansas sign pronounced.
The God I know doesn’t hate anyone based on race, creed, color, religion, or who they choose to love. Anyone, including the abhorrent center of hatred that pretends to be a church in Kansas (they don’t like Jews, Muslims, Mormons or Catholics, either), has every right to express an opinion, but it is just that, their opinion, their interpretation of what they think God means.
You can put it on a protest sign or a billboard, but that doesn’t change that it is not the world’s business whom individuals pick for their partners. It is irrelevant to everyone except the people in the relationship.
To insinuate that a particular church knows better than you or me on any subject, including gay marriage, and it is their right to say so on a big LED billboard is, of course, not illegal. However, it is offensive, derogatory, elitist and intolerant.
The Bible says a lot of things, including “Judge not lest ye be judged” in Matthew 7:1. I am not professing to be a Bible scholar in any sense, but I see that statement as promoting tolerance. The Bible says we can’t judge what is in someone’s heart, that only God knows the answer to that question. And, who are we to judge anyone who practices their faith (or lack thereof) differently than we do?
It doesn’t work, at least not with me; it just makes me angry. One of the Finger Lakes Times’ columnists, Jackie Augustine, got it right when she wrote recently that “disrespecting and shaming people doesn’t help; it isn’t nice ... and is motivated by ... self-promotion.”
She left out self-righteousness. I think, when those of us stand before God, He won’t ask about why the rest of the world did what it did. He will ask for an account of ourselves. I don’t think He needs us to do His job.