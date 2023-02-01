I was reviewing our Religion page published in last Friday’s edition of the Times. The story about calling hours for Bishop Matthew Clark brought back memories.
My former boss, the late Angelo Palermo, publisher of the Wayne County Star, brought me to a service at the Catholic church in Wolcott a number of years ago. Clark was celebrating a special Mass. Ange wanted me to write about him.
I had met the bishop several times before at various events and found him to be gracious and warm — even funny at times.
I loved his sermon in Wolcott. It was about Ordinary Time, or the season of the church year when Catholics are encouraged to grow and mature in expression of their faith outside the seasons of celebration of Christmas and Easter and the periods of penance of Advent and Lent.
Clark said that Catholics should use that time to become less exclusive and more inclusive, where the church was concerned. He said Catholics were obligated to look to the outside world and see how their faith and relationship with God could make improvements.
There was no fire and brimstone, just a sense of love and respect for people who might believe a little differently. Trust what we all have in common, the bishop said.
It struck a chord with me, so much so that I remember it more than a decade later, and I remember the clergyman’s easy smile.
I got to speak with Bishop Clark after that Mass, which was attended by just a handful of people. I took a picture of him with a woman with a toddler whom Clark had not seen since the boy was an infant. He tickled him and made him laugh.
I mentioned to the bishop that I was Jewish, but that I appreciated what he said. He replied that kindness and hope are not exclusive to any faith, and I would always be welcome to pray with him.
Apparently, he meant it. A few months later, he came to my friend Bruce Waterman’s farm in Savannah to celebrate Mass in Bruce’s huge barn. When the procession brought him by where I was standing, again with Ange, Bishop Clark stopped, took both my hands in his, and said it was wonderful to see me again.
Afterward, we had lunch, and naturally, everyone wanted to sit with the bishop. There were people there from a number of parishes; it was crowded. I thought then that this is the sign of a good minister — a man who, with sincerity, was just as ready to embrace old friends as he was to greet new ones.
Rest in peace, Bishop Clark.