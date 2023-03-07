My daughter Rayne is home from Chicago for a few days. She is working on a PhD at Loyola University. She brought two friends with her — both are Fulbright scholars, one from Pakistan and the other from Switzerland.
“You better clean the house,” she told me, knowing that we haven’t seen the top of the kitchen table in several years and most of my husband’s wardrobe of plaid shirts, long sleeve and short sleeve alike, was strewn all over the laundry room, mixed with sheets and towels and clothing that we probably haven’t worn for a couple of seasons. And that’s not even taking into account the dog and cat hair and the dust in every room, and that Gracie, our elderly lab, decided to throw up on Rayne’s bed just as I started to wade my way into the mess.
It took most of two days, but David and I got the house looking, well, like a house and not a depository of whatever fell where and was left there.
Incidentally, Rayne, Fatima and Olivia did not stay with us because they needed internet, and we don’t have any in the boondocks. But, feeling confident, I said I would cook dinner on Saturday — a quiche and a cauliflower cheese pie because our guests were vegetarians.
Full disclosure: I hate to cook. I can cook, and I can follow a recipe pretty well, but I don’t enjoy it and I make a huge disaster of my kitchen every time. David cooks, mostly. He also makes a mess, but he usually at least wipes the counters.
I should have known it wasn’t going to go well when the first thing I did was knock the hot sauce bottle out of the pantry and the second was to trip over the cast iron pot David left on the floor (he seems to think that’s a good place to store stuff).
David went to the store; it took 45 minutes when it should have taken 15. I was making crust and needed buttermilk. He stopped at the liquor store in Port Byron that I didn’t know even existed because it had just opened. He came back with wine, only to learn that Fatima and Olivia didn’t drink, Rayne was driving, and the last time I consumed alcohol was in 2015.
He did bring me buttermilk, and white flour, even though I had found some. When I tried to call him, his phone rang, in the living room.
After he finally came back, I started looking for the garlic to put in the filling of the pie. There’s no garlic, he told me; he threw it out.
He sautéed the vegetables and kept an eye on the potato crust for the cauliflower dish as it baked. I grated cheese, and grated and grated and grated, pieces flying everywhere. I rolled out the crust for the quiche on aluminum foil — we had no wax paper — and, of course, it stuck. I did manage to crack the eggs without dropping them, but there were close calls.
We got everything in the oven. I looked around the kitchen, where flour, grated cheese and potato crumbs were all over the table and the floor.
By the time the girls arrived, the mess was picked up and the table was set. I’d also made a salad, and the lettuce stayed in the bowl, although the broccoli crowns shed a little.
Everything turned out pretty well — at least I thought so. The quiche was a bigger hit than the cauliflower pie, but that’s OK, because I love leftovers.
“I’ve had friends for years, and you never cooked for them when they came over,” my daughter said.
“I never cleaned for them, either,” I said.