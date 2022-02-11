I have to admit, I knew that I was due for a mammogram, but I kept putting it off. My very busy life and my work schedule made it easy to do. I knew it should be a priority, but somehow I didn’t make it one.
That is, until I got a phone call two weeks ago from Rochester Regional Health Mobile Mammography Center.
I’d gotten my last mammogram going on two years ago when the mobile unit, which looks like a cross between a huge blue, pink and white motor home and a medical building on wheels, was in Lyons.
They were bringing the center to Savannah Wednesday Feb. 8, to the Brick Corner Independent Living Center (the former Savannah Elementary School). Was I interested? Are you kidding? How could I say no? They were trekking all the way to the outer limits of their service area to my tiny little town.
To tell the truth, it felt like they were coming just for me.
I found later that they were here at the behest of SOAR, which is short for Strengthening our Area Residents. It’s a group run through Cornell Cooperative Extension and funded with a grant to offer more opportunities for residents of the towns of Savannah and Galen.
Bringing in the mobile unit was a way to get the attention of women like me to take better care of ourselves, right in our own backyard. The center’s goal is to make screening simple and accessible.
Rochester Regional Health’s Mobile Mammography Center has the same state-of-the-art technology and certified mammography technologists you would find at any of its breast imaging centers. The unit travels throughout Wayne, Seneca, Yates, Ontario and Monroe counties, and will even venture to Cayuga, Livingston and Steuben — basically, wherever it is invited, according to Theresa, who not only drives the unit, but also welcomes women when they arrive.
And the team wasn’t coming to Savannah just for me, either. They were booked most of the day. When I got there, I saw my friend, Carol, waiting her turn.
The technician, LuAnn, was funny and fast. Quite honestly, the whole process took about five minutes in a warm, cozy room. There were two photos of each breast in a machine that no longer feels like you are being trapped by an automatic garage door, like the old ones did.
They will let you know results either through email or any way you want. If you need more care, they can help you with that too.
When it was over, they were even giving out goodie bags, with hand sanitizer, a chocolate bar, pens, lip balm, a SOAR stress toy, and information about other community opportunities.
The importance of getting a mammogram goes without saying. I am not going to bore you with statistics, because like me, you know at least one woman, maybe more, who has been diagnosed. You know what they went through. And you also know that early detection is the best chance for survival.
Go to https://pink.rochesterregional.org/calendar/ to see where the mobile unit will be next. You can request an appointment online or call (585) 922-PINK (7465).
And, if you want, like SOAR did, you can ask that they come to you.