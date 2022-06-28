Folksinger Arlo Guthrie will turn 75 on July 10.
He’s made a lot of music that people love: “Alice’s Restaurant” and “City of New Orleans” and all that. He lent his name to causes. He’s part of Woodstock lore. He’s celebrated the legacy of his father, Woody Guthrie, the Dust Bowl balladeer who wrote “This Land is Your Land” and “So Long, It’s Been Good to Know You.”
In 2019, right before the pandemic and about a week or so after my daughter, Rayne, and I saw him in Williamsport, Pa., Arlo suffered a stroke that effectively pulled him off the stage, ending a 50-year career and setting him on the road to retirement. Since then, he’s sold his Florida home, gotten married, and done a few online things. He and Marti split their time between her home in Micco, Fla., and the sprawling property he calls “The Farm” in the Massachusetts Berkshires. His son, Abe, who toured with him for decades, lives in the lower house and now devotes most of his time to carpentry. The last time I was up there, I was greeted by goats. It was better than the time Arlo’s geese chased his daughter, Sarah Lee, down the hill.
Arlo has been my friend for almost all of my life, as some of you might know because I write about him occasionally. Our moms were friends, and his, Marjorie, took me under her wing when my own died. I was 18. After she died a few years later, Arlo and his late wife, Jackie, picked up the beat with me. I figured I must have been in Marjorie’s will and I was an inheritance.
My relationship with Arlo has been a cornerstone in my life. The very first piece of writing I sold was an interview with him, back in 1983, to the Syracuse Post-Standard. Throughout the years, Arlo always made room for me. He’s been there for the highs and lows, and to celebrate my marriage and the birth of my children, who call him Uncle Arlo even as adults.
Through the twists and turns, and although I love the music, it stopped being about that decades ago.
As I think back over the time I’ve known him, a few favorite times come to mind.
I went to Europe with him and few dozen friends in 1989 — to avoid the 20th anniversary of Woodstock, he said. Somehow, my luggage got lost, and he stood with me as one red, high-heeled shoe went around the baggage return at the Frankfort airport.
“Yours?” he asked.
“No, you goof,” I replied. “When have I ever worn heels?”
Later, when we were overlooking a valley of castle ruins somewhere, he said, “Louise, somewhere down there ... is your luggage.”
In Zermatt, Switzerland, while we were waiting for a train at 6 a.m. and I was still half-asleep, he slid over to me and started singing “Louise.” The song, which is part of Bonnie Raitt’s repertoire, is about a lady of the night who died under mysterious circumstances. Arlo knew I hated it.
We did do something serious on that trip: We went to Dachau, the concentration camp outside Munich. He insisted we go; his daughter, Annie, was with us — and, of course, it was horrible. The air closed in around us, and Arlo put his hand over my heart as I stood and cried.
We are both Jewish. It was important, but by far the worst thing that we’ve done together.
Two years later, we were supposed to go to Israel and Egypt on a tour his father-in-law, Jack, organized for his church in Florida. Those two countries remain the only places in the world that I have been and Arlo has not. Arlo and a few of our friends backed out; they were worried about a conflict that turned into the first Gulf War. I went anyway and had an adventure. I saw Prime Minister Isak Rabin in a hotel in Tiberias, and I touched the pyramids. I met a man from Louisiana who eventually married my friend, Sherry.
A year after that, Arlo bought a Checker cab from my friend, Lyons resident Bob Hinkley. It was like the car Arlo first used to tour around in the late 1960s. Another friend painted it bright red and we brought it up to Arlo’s house in Massachusetts. He later told me that he cursed me left and right when he was driving it across a causeway in Florida in a rainstorm and all the fuses blew.
Payback for not going to Israel, I told him.
I brought my daughter, Katy, to her first Arlo concert when she was about 9 months old. It was at the Earlville Opera House, near Colgate University. She had a floppy denim hat that he kept pulling over one of her eyes. He told her she was a pirate. He gave her a copy of his children’s book, “Mooses come Walking.”
A lot of people may not know, but Arlo has written several children’s books. He’s also an avid (and good) photographer who shows in galleries regularly out west. Or at least he did. These days, he shares his photos on Facebook.
A few months after she was born, I took my daughter Rayne to meet Arlo and Sarah Lee at a show at SUNY Geneseo. After we all ate Chinese food, and Sarah Lee fussed over her, he sang Rayne to sleep during the soundcheck, which was a good thing, because she was too cranky to endure the concert later.
He’s always been comfortable as my girls’ “Uncle Arlo,” as I am with his children and grandchildren, who also have always made room for me and my daughters with whatever they are doing when we see them. Once, they dragged Rayne through the hallways of a Hampton Inn on Halloween, trick-or-treating.
We’ve been on the road with him a number of times. After Jackie died in 2012 and he resumed his tour a week later, I scooped up my kids and joined him for three shows in Canada. I was so worried about him. It was just him and Bruce Clapper, his bus driver and also a friend of mine. It’s a good thing you’re here to keep him company, Bruce said.
We did nothing special, just hung out. We joked about how bad one of the hotels was, how there was a Tim Hortons every 50 feet (he’s a Starbucks guy), and how my driving needed improvement, according to my kids. I listened to him play an hour of classical music on the piano after one of the soundchecks. It was so unexpected, unlike anything he does during shows; it reminded me how musically versatile he is, which not everyone got to see when he was on stage.
In 2017, he played the Smith Opera House here in Geneva. We went to Uncle Joe’s for lunch. He had linguini and pulled out a bottle of his own hot sauce to douse it with. Arlo loves to garden and cook, and for a time was bottling and selling the sauce. I told him he was weird. But at least he came to visit me that time, and I didn’t have to go trekking to find him. I also wrote a story about him for the Finger Lakes Times, before I came back to work here full-time again.
Before his show in Williamsport, Arlo took me to lunch at an Indian restaurant. He told me that performing at Woodstock for its 50th anniversary a few months before was a big disappointment. He was actually the only original artist who played a “free” concert there for the anniversary — he insisted upon it — but he said “corporate” people roped off the seats in the front, and then didn’t even show up. It wasn’t even the original site.
Earlier, he and Marti and his daughter Annie went to the place the stage was 50 years ago, and he played Dylan’s “Times they are a Changin” for a group of reporters. He said it was the best he could do.
Later that night in Williamsport, he had a discussion with Rayne about what she wanted to do with her life because she was about to graduate from SUNY Oswego. Arlo’s granddaughter, Serena, who was born almost smack in the middle of my girls, was also wondering what she was going to do next after recently graduating from Ithaca College.
You guys will figure it out, he said. They have.
What he did next, as I said before, was have a stroke, even though he managed to perform the day after Thanksgiving at Carnegie Hall in New York City. He didn’t seem so thrilled about resuming his life on the road even before that, from what he told me.
So, he’s done a little bit of stuff here and there, but Arlo is no longer touring at all. He did go to Woodstock recently to visit with his old friend, John Sebastian, and also made a trip to a songwriters’ thing at Café Lena in Saratoga Springs
Mostly, though, he and Marti have turned into homebodies. He will be a great-grandpa come September, when his grandson Mo’s wife, Courtney, gives birth to Freya, the next generation of the Guthrie clan. If history holds, no doubt she will be musical.
And, of course, he will continue to be my friend, and I will hold him in my heart.