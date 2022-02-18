The topic of domestic violence has been written about over and over again, case by distressing case. The manner in which some people who supposedly love each other actually treat each other is baffling and heart-breaking to me.
The most recent evidence is the case in Clay, Onondaga County, where a sheriff’s deputy shot his son, his wife and his dog, and then turned the gun on himself. All died but the wife, who is recovering. There is talk about him possibly stealing $40,000 from the sheriff’s office, but what that would have to do with his family, I don’t know. Enough to promote a murder/suicide? He did wrong, but why take everyone with him?
No one can really know what goes on behind the doors of someone’s house, except the people who live there. And in all probability, the only ones who can fix it are those people themselves. You can picture yourself in someone else’s shoes, but you can’t really walk in them.
As a society, all we can do is provide other doors, but sometimes, even the most abused victims, or even those who feel trapped in other ways, are reticent to open them. Why do women (and men too, but in this world, the reality is that women are more likely to be victimized) stay in situations that make them unhappy, demean them, destroy their self-worth and in the worst cases, put them in physical danger?
Change — any change — is hard, even if it might eventually be change for the better. The pain, confusion and for many, fear that follows taking control of a situation is fraught with uncertainty. And it can happen to anyone, no matter economic status, but for sure it is harder for people who have less. Their options are limited by many things, including economics.
But staying in a place where you and your children are not physically safe may be a fatal error. We see it every day, thanks to social media. There must be an app on my phone for it: stories pour in from all over the world about husbands, wives, boyfriends, girlfriends, children who succumb to violence at the hands of the people they trust.
And while it is easy to tell someone else to make a change, I know that first step may be insurmountable, no matter the risk of doing nothing. But for those who are thinking about it, or are forced into it, there is help. Likely, there is nothing that the staff at these places haven’t heard before.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 800-799-7233. Closer to home, there is the Victim Resource Center of the Finger Lakes Inc. in Newark. They have an emergency shelter: call 800-456-1172 or (315) 331-1171. And there is Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes, Inc., in Geneva at One Franklin Square. Call (315) 781-1093
This is by no means a definitive list. Help also can be found at local churches, social service departments, other human service agencies and the like. If you have to, start with 911.
I’m pulling for you.