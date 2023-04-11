If you’ve read any of my columns, you know that I am passionate about reporting in our four counties, but I have a particular soft spot for Lyons. It’s where I started my career for this newspaper, where my husband grew up, and where I lived for about 10 years.
I wrote a piece recently about Lyons’ native son, now-former Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim, when his career ended after 47 years. After that column ran, I received an email from Anish Vasudevan. He’s a senior staff writer for The Daily Orange, SU’s student-run newspaper. He wondered if I would help him with a story about Jim that was centered around the 20th anniversary of SU (where I went to school, by the way) winning its only NCAA men’s basketball championship.
Anish wanted to know how Jim’s hometown celebrated the win, and if any of his old friends were still around and were interested in sharing some stories. Problem was, Anish didn’t know a lot about Lyons or how to find some of Jim’s cronies.
I said, sure, I would help. So, on March 29, I met him in Lyons and showed him a few places, namely Jim’s old family home, which is now the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home. I pointed out the famed driveway where Jim shot hoops under the lights his father installed, activity that disturbed his neighbors.
Before Anish got to Lyons, I managed to catch “the boys” — Jim’s classmate, Mike DeCola; Mike’s brother, Jim; Tony Patanzo; and Ed Cimineri. They were having coffee, as they do every weekday morning at Lyons Community Coffee and Café. I asked them what they remembered about the NCAA championship win and if I could put Anish in touch with them. They said of course.
Even earlier that day, I talked with my old friend Mark DeCracker of Lyons, who remembers everything about everyone, and he told me to seek out “the boys.” Mark also reminded me that Lyons and much of the area endured a horrendous ice storm the weekend before the championship game that knocked out power throughout much of the region; Mark recalled watching Syracuse beat Kansas on a 13-inch, black-and-white television hooked up to his car battery.
“You wait and wait and wait, and they finally get to the final, and we have an ice storm,” Mark lamented.
Mike DeCola told me that he and his wife escaped to a hotel in Geneva to watch the game.
“I was in front of the TV and I was sweating,” Mike said about the contest.
Ed said he watched it at the casino in Niagara Falls, while Tony went to his in-laws’ in Clyde.
Anyway, Anish came to the newspaper office in Geneva after the Lyons visit to see what we might have in our archive about that historic win. I also thought it would be helpful for him to see how the Lyons community braved SU’s loss to Indiana in the 1987 championship game. I remember writing a story about it, which we found, after the daunting task of searching through paper archives that weren’t organized all that well.
He ended up going to the Geneva Public Library to look for old stories on the microfiche. When he came back, our photographer, Spencer Tulis, set him up with some photos he dug up. I sent Anish back to Syracuse with phone contacts for “the boys” — and, I hoped, a good feel for Jim Boeheim’s hometown.
Anish, a junior at the Newhouse School of Public Communication, will be editor-in-chief of The Daily Orange next year. To see the story he wrote about Boeheim, go to https://dailyorange.com/2023/04/2003-anniversary-guide-lyons/.
Louise Hoffman Broach is an editor and reporter at the Times. Contact her at lbroach@fltimes.com or 315-789-3333, ext. 253.